EUR/JPY flirting with daily highs near 119.20

- EUR/JPY bounces off lows and regains the 119.00 level.
- EMU Economic Sentiment reversed the drop in September.
- Geopolitics, data expected to driver the sentiment ahead of FOMC.
EUR/JPY is reversing Monday’s pullback and it has now managed to retake the key barrier at 119.00 the figure and advance to daily highs around 119.20, coincident with the 55-day SMA.
EUR/JPY now focused on FOMC
Despite the ongoing rebound, the cross stays within negative territory so far this week, reversing two consecutive weekly closes with gains on the back improved risk-appetite and the consequent outflows from the safe haven JPY.
This week appears dominated by crude oil headlines in response to the attack to Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure last Saturday, all against the backdrop of sidelined global markets ahead of the key FOMC gathering on Wednesday.
It is worth recalling that consensus among market participants has already priced in a 25 bps rate cut, although recent strong results from US fundamentals play against extra dovishness from the Fed.
In the doclet earlier today, German and EMU Economic Sentiment bettered to -22.5 and -24.5, respectively for the current month, while Current Conditions in the German economy deteriorated further.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is advancing 0.29% at 119.29 and faces the next up barrier at 120.01 (monthly high Sep.13) seconded by 120.79 (100-day SMA) and then 121.37 (high Jul.25). On the other hand, a breach of 117.99 (21-day SMA) would expose 115.86 (2019 low Sep.3) and finally 114.85 (2017 low Apr.17).
EUR/USD marginally higher at around 1.1020
The EUR/USD pair is trading slightly higher but within familiar levels following the German ZEW survey, which showed that sentiment improved in September. Traders cautious ahead of Fed’s announcement this Wednesday.
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.2400, as fear eases
The negative sentiment that ruled financial sentiment ever since the week started began easing, leading to some dollar’s selling. GBP/USD stuck ahead of the UK Supreme Court ruling on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY finds buyers again ahead of 108.00
USD/JPY found buyers once again near 108.05 despite risk-aversion on poor Chinese data, as markets gear up for key central banks' events this week. Uncertainty over the US-Japan trade deal seems to keep the Yen under pressure.
Gold: Pivots around $1500 mark, above ascending trend-line/23.6% Fibo. confluence support
Gold once again managed to find some support near a 3-1/2-month-old ascending trend-line and has now moved into the positive territory, with bulls looking to extend the momentum further beyond the key $1500 psychological mark.
Gasoline and the Gulf
The attack on the Saudi Aramco refinery sent crude prices soaring on Monday and those increases will begin to affect US retail gasoline prices perhaps as soon as the end of this week. But unless fuel prices break higher, they are unlikely to impact the economy in any serious fashion.