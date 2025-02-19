EUR/JPY falls to near 158.50 due to hawkish tone surrounding BoJ’s policy outlook

- EUR/JPY depreciates as expectations grow that the BoJ will raise interest rates to tackle persistent inflation.
- Japan’s trade deficit increased to JPY 2,758.78 billion in January as annual imports surged to a 26-month high.
- The Euro remains subdued due to rising odds of more ECB’s interest rate cuts.
EUR/JPY offers its gains from the previous session, trading around 158.50 during the European hours on Wednesday. The EUR/JPY cross weakens as the Japanese Yen (JPY) gains traction amid growing expectations that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will continue raising interest rates to combat persistent inflation.
However, the JPY’s upside may be capped due to weaker-than-expected economic data. Japan’s core Machinery Orders—excluding ships and electric power—fell 1.2% month-on-month in December 2024, marking the steepest decline in four months and reversing November’s 3.4% growth. The reading also defied market projections for a modest 0.1% gain.
Japan’s trade deficit widened sharply to JPY 2,758.78 billion in January from JPY 1,766.54 billion a year earlier, exceeding market estimates of JPY 2,100 billion. Imports surged 16.7% YoY to a 26-month high, significantly outpacing December’s 1.7% growth and surpassing forecasts of 9.7%. Exports, however, expanded at a slower 7.2% YoY, marking the fourth consecutive month of growth but missing expectations of 7.9%.
The Euro is under pressure as sluggish growth in the Eurozone fuels expectations of further interest rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB). Analysts predict the ECB will implement quarter-point reductions at each meeting until mid-2025, bringing the deposit rate down to 2.0%.
On Wednesday, ECB policymaker Fabio Panetta acknowledged that economic weakness in the Eurozone is proving more persistent than expected. "We anticipated a recovery driven by consumer spending, but that has not materialized," he stated.
Interest rates FAQs
Interest rates are charged by financial institutions on loans to borrowers and are paid as interest to savers and depositors. They are influenced by base lending rates, which are set by central banks in response to changes in the economy. Central banks normally have a mandate to ensure price stability, which in most cases means targeting a core inflation rate of around 2%. If inflation falls below target the central bank may cut base lending rates, with a view to stimulating lending and boosting the economy. If inflation rises substantially above 2% it normally results in the central bank raising base lending rates in an attempt to lower inflation.
Higher interest rates generally help strengthen a country’s currency as they make it a more attractive place for global investors to park their money.
Higher interest rates overall weigh on the price of Gold because they increase the opportunity cost of holding Gold instead of investing in an interest-bearing asset or placing cash in the bank. If interest rates are high that usually pushes up the price of the US Dollar (USD), and since Gold is priced in Dollars, this has the effect of lowering the price of Gold.
The Fed funds rate is the overnight rate at which US banks lend to each other. It is the oft-quoted headline rate set by the Federal Reserve at its FOMC meetings. It is set as a range, for example 4.75%-5.00%, though the upper limit (in that case 5.00%) is the quoted figure. Market expectations for future Fed funds rate are tracked by the CME FedWatch tool, which shapes how many financial markets behave in anticipation of future Federal Reserve monetary policy decisions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds positive ground near 1.0450, FOMC Minutes in focus
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0450 after closing in the negative territory on Tuesday. The pair's short-term technical outlook highlights a bearish tilt.
Gold price renews all-time highs near $2,950
Gold price refreshes lifetime highs near $2,95 as trade war fears continue to underpin safe-haven asset. Fed rate cut bets keep the US Dollar bulls on the defensive and further lend support to the metal as traders await the release of the Fed Minutes later in American trading.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2600 after strong UK inflation data
GBP/USD holds steady above 1.2600 in the European session on Wednesday after the data from the UK showed that the annual CPI inflation climbed to 3% in January from 2.5% in December. Market focus shifts to mid-tier US data and FOMC Minutes.
Maker Price Forecast: MKR generates highest daily revenue of $10 million
Maker (MKR) price extends its gains by 6%, trading around $1,189 on Wednesday after rallying more than 20% so far this week. Artemis data shows that MKR generated $10 million in revenue on February 10, the new yearly high in daily revenue.
Rates down under
Today all Australian eyes were on the Reserve Bank of Australia, and rates were cut as expected. RBA Michele Bullock said higher interest rates had been working as expected, slowing economic activity and curbing inflation, but warned that Tuesday’s first rate cut since 2020 was not the start of a series of reductions.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.