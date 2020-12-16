EUR/JPY extends sideways grind in two-week-old range around 126.00

- EUR/JPY continues to have a tough time finding direction.
- Data from eurozone showed ongoing expansion in manufacturing sector.
- Upbeat market mood doesn't allow JPY to gather strength.
After closing in the negative territory on Tuesday, the EUR/JPY edged slightly higher on Wednesday and was last seen posting small daily gains at 126.08. However, the pair continues to fluctuate in a two-week-old range, suggesting that it struggles to make a decisive move in either direction.
Euro capitalizes on risk flows
Earlier in the day, the data from the eurozone showed that the business activity in the manufacturing sector continued to expand at a strong pace in December with the Markit Manufacturing PMI rising to 55.5 from 53.8 in November. Moreover, the Services PMI improved to 47.3 from 41.7 and helped the shared currency outperform its rivals.
Meanwhile, coronavirus vaccine rollout and renewed hopes for an EU-UK trade deal provided a boost to risk sentiment and made it difficult for the JPY to find demand as a safe-haven. Confirming the upbeat market mood, major European equity indexes gained between 0.6% and 1.5% on Wednesday.
On Thursday, the Eurostat will release the inflation report, which is expected to show that the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) stayed unchanged at 0.2% on a yearly basis in November.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|126.1
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06
|Today daily open
|126.02
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|125.15
|Daily SMA50
|124.22
|Daily SMA100
|124.52
|Daily SMA200
|121.91
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|126.59
|Previous Daily Low
|125.96
|Previous Weekly High
|126.74
|Previous Weekly Low
|125.79
|Previous Monthly High
|125.14
|Previous Monthly Low
|121.7
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|126.2
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|126.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|125.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|125.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|125.16
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|126.42
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|126.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|127.05
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.