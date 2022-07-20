- EUR/JPY has extended recovery near 141.00 on expectations of ECB-BOJ policy divergence.
- The ECB may accelerate its interest rates by 25 bps initially to test the waters.
- BOJ’s Kuroda may withstand policy easing to keep the inflation rate above 2%.
The EUR/JPY pair is mostly trading sideways above 140.00 as investors are awaiting the release of the interest rate policy by the European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of Japan (BOJ) on Thursday. Both G7 participants have not paddled up their interest rates like the other mates, which have accelerated their interest rates to tame the price pressures vigorously.
However, this time a policy divergence looks imminent as the market participants are betting over a rate hike announcement by ECB President Christine Lagarde. It would be worth watching whether the ECB will initially test the waters by hiking interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) or choose the new normal of 50 bps.
Considering the soaring price pressures and the conclusion of the Asset Purchase Program (APP), the ECB is left with no choice but to feature a rate hike. The final print of the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) landed at 8.6%, which indicates that the households are facing the heat of price rise beyond their tolerance power.
On the Tokyo front, the BOJ is expected to stand with its ultra-loose monetary policy despite the vulnerable yen in the FX domain. BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is bound to accelerate policy easing as their main plan is to keep the ongoing inflation rate above the desired rate. To keep price pressures above 2%, the Japanese economy is needed a higher wage rate to keep the former elevated.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|140.92
|Today Daily Change
|-0.43
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|141.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|140.54
|Daily SMA50
|139.32
|Daily SMA100
|136.72
|Daily SMA200
|133.44
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|141.45
|Previous Daily Low
|139.7
|Previous Weekly High
|139.89
|Previous Weekly Low
|137.02
|Previous Monthly High
|144.28
|Previous Monthly Low
|137.93
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|140.78
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|140.36
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|141.97
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|142.58
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|143.72
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
