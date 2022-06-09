EUR/JPY establishes below 143.00 as ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, dictates hawkish guidance

- EUR/JPY is juggling below 143.00 on stable interest rate policy by the ECB.
- The ECB has sounded hawkish on guidance amid higher inflation forecasts.
- Rising oil prices majorly contribute to a spurt in inflation levels in Japan.
The EUR/JPY pair is displaying back and forth moves below 143.00 and is expected to extend its losses as the European Central Bank (ECB) adopted a ‘neutral’ stance on the interest rates in its monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged despite mounting inflationary pressures but dictated hawkish guidance for its July and September interest rate decisions.
A decision of keeping the interest rates at rock-bottom levels despite an inflation rate above 8% has depressed the shared currency bulls. The eurozone is facing extreme selling pressure from the market participants. It is worth noting that the price pressures are advancing majorly by higher food and energy prices, thanks to the military activities between Russia and Ukraine along with a disruptive supply chain.
As per the guidance, the ECB will end up its Asset Purchase Program (APP) on July 1 and will elevate the interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) in July and might be a higher than 50 bps rate hike announcement in September.
As per the statements, it looks like the ECB is moving toward the quantitative tightening process gradually so that the economy gets plenty of time to adjust to the turning wheel of the rate cycle.
On the Tokyo front, sustenance of ultra-loose monetary policy and capping of the bond yields at 0.25% against the hawkish G-10 is hurting the Japanese yen. The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is worried over lower demand levels despite the achievement of 2% inflation. The achievement of desired inflation levels is majorly contributed by higher fossil fuel prices.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.69
|Today Daily Change
|-1.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.82
|Today daily open
|143.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|137.32
|Daily SMA50
|136.89
|Daily SMA100
|133.62
|Daily SMA200
|131.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.25
|Previous Daily Low
|141.85
|Previous Weekly High
|140.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|136.38
|Previous Monthly High
|138.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|143.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|142.4
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|140.93
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|140
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|147.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD tests the bull's commitments around 0.71 the figure, correction on the cards
AUD/USD is down over 1.25% on the day and is moving in hard on the next critical support area after breaking the prior higher lows of the rising daily trend. This leaves the focus on the downside although a meanwhile correction could be on the cards.
EUR/USD clings above 1.0600 after plunging 100 pips on ECB’s decision
On Thursday, the EUR/USD plummeted 100 pips after the ECB decided that it would lift rates in the July meeting. However, it would do so in 25 bps increments, shifting from a hawkish decision to a dovish one, as perceived by investors.
Gold faces barricades around $1,850 ahead of stable US Inflation forecasts
Gold price has witnessed a minor pullback after hitting a high near the critical hurdle of $1,850.00 on Thursday. The precious metal found significant offers amid improvement in the US dollar index’s appeal and made a low of $1,840.10.
Terra’s Do Kwon may not face criminal charges even though LUNA 2.0 is also crashing
Terra Luna price is bringing back the pain to investors' portfolios as the price is experiencing more mudslides to start the month of June. Terra continues the heartbreak as bears are suppressing the controversial cryptocurrency to no avail.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!