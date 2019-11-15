- Euro erases most of weekly losses against Japanese yen, rising almost 80 pips from yesterday’s low.
- Yen among worst performers amid rising equity prices and a stabilization in US yields.
The EUR/JPY pair is rising sharply on Friday, following five consecutive days of losses. An improvement in risk sentiment helped the pair moved off monthly lows and regained 120.00.
Euro finds support as Yen weakens
Wall Street indexes are higher today, trading at daily highs at moment with gains around 0.40%. At the same time US yields remain steady, following days of sharp declines. Those moves weakened the demand for the Japanese yen that is among the worst performers.
The euro found support today and the rebound of the EUR/USD back above 1.1050 added more momentum to EUR/JPY. The pair is having the best performance in more than a month and in a few hours trimmed most of this week losses.
Technical outlook
Yesterday EUR/JPY bottomed at 119.22, the lowest level in a months. Since then it has risen almost a hundred pips. It is trading at 120.15, testing the 20-day moving average and also Wednesday’s high. If the pair consolidates at current or higher level it could signal that a short-term bottom is in place. Above 120.15/20 the next resistance level might be seen at 120.35 followed by 120.55.
On the flip side, if the pair fails to break above 120.15 in the coming session, a correction seems likely. The critical immediate support might be seen at 119.80; a break lower would clear a slide to the next support at 119.55 (Nov 13 low).
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.17
|Today Daily Change
|0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|0.56
|Today daily open
|119.5
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|120.62
|Daily SMA50
|119.43
|Daily SMA100
|119.53
|Daily SMA200
|121.89
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|119.82
|Previous Daily Low
|119.24
|Previous Weekly High
|121.31
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.14
|Previous Monthly High
|121.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|117.07
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|119.46
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|119.6
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|119.22
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|118.94
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|118.64
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|119.8
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|120.1
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|120.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
