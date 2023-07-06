EUR/JPY drops to over one-week low, below mid-156.00s on Japan intervention fears/risk-off

- EUR/JPY drifts lower for the third successive day and drops to a nearly two-week low on Friday.
- Intervention fears, a softer risk tone benefit the safe-haven JPY and exert pressure on the cross.
- The ECB-BoJ policy divergence favours bullish traders and should help limit any further decline.
The EUR/JPY cross remains under some selling pressure for the third successive day on Thursday and drops to a one-and-half-week low, around the 156.35-156.30 region during the Asian session.
The potential risk of intervention by Japanese authorities, along with a weaker tone around the equity markets, revives demand for the safe-haven Japanese Yen (JPY). The shared currency, on the other hand, is undermined by less hawkish remarks by the European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Ignazio Visco on Wednesday, backing the case for a pause in the rate-hiking cycle. Addressing the annual general meeting of the Italian Banking Association (ABI), Visco said rates had reached restrictive territory and that the ECB could bring inflation back in line with its price stability goal by holding rates for a certain period of time rather than hiking them more.
Market participants, however, seem convinced that the ECB will increase borrowing costs again in July and September meetings despite signs the Euro Zone economy is flagging. In fact, ECB President Christine Lagarde said last week that inflation in the Euro Zone is too high and is set to remain so for too long. This, in turn, cemented market expectations for a ninth consecutive lift-off in July and also lifted bets for more rate hikes from the ECB this year. Even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday that the ECB should continue to raise rates to bring down inflation. In contrast, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) is expected to stick to its dovish stance, which should limit losses for the EUR/JPY cross.
Market participants seem convinced that BoJ's negative interest-rate policy will remain in place at least until next year. Moreover, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, despite the fact that inflation in Japan has exceeded the 2% goal for more than a year, ruled out the possibility of any change in ultra-loose policy settings and signalled no immediate plans to alter the yield curve control measures. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before placing fresh bearish bets around the EUR/JPY cross and positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from the 158.00 mark, or its highest level since September 2008 touched last Wednesday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|156.34
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.43
|Today daily open
|157.01
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|154.97
|Daily SMA50
|151.47
|Daily SMA100
|147.87
|Daily SMA200
|145.46
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|157.72
|Previous Daily Low
|156.79
|Previous Weekly High
|158
|Previous Weekly Low
|155.75
|Previous Monthly High
|158
|Previous Monthly Low
|148.62
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|157.14
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|157.37
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|156.63
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|156.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|155.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|157.56
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|158.11
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|158.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with weekly low near 1.0850, Eurozone Retail Sales, US employment/PMI data eyed
EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate recent losses around the weekly low as it bounces off 1.0842 to 1.0850 amid very early Thursday morning in Europe. The Euro pair prepares for the top-tier statistics from Eurozone and the United States.
GBP/USD oscillates in a range around 1.2700 mark, upside potential seems limited
GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow range on Friday. Bets for more Fed rate hikes, a softer risk tone underpins the USD and caps the pair. Looming recession risks act as a headwind for the GBP and favours bearish traders.
Gold needs a sustained move above $1,918 to unleash the upside
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt to regain the $1,920 barrier in Thursday’s trading so far. The risk-off market mood combined with expectations of more US Federal Reserve (Fed) tightening support the US Dollar while US Treasury bond yields hit fresh multi-month highs heading into a slew of critical US employment data.
Uniswap trading volume rises 10% as Apollo Capital touts the promise of decentralized derivatives
Uniswap trading volume is positive, positioning UNI among the few networks showing optimism. Despite its number 24 position in the list of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, the amount of crypto traded over the Uniswap network over the last 24 hours has outperformed those on the Bitcoin and Cardano networks.
Dollar hit strong resistance, be aware of drop
Markets have been slow, as expected, because of 4ht of July holiday in the US. Another reason for some slow moves was also waiting for the Fed minutes, when did not get any new important policy information as a lot had already been said last week.