- Euro under pressure, yen soars on risk aversion.
- Dow Jones tumbles 2.60%, US yields print multi-year highs.
- EUR/JPY drops almost 500 pips in three days.
The decline of EUR/JPY from multi-year highs gained speed on Monday and tumbled under 140.00. From last week highs, it has fallen 500 pips
Reversal points to more losses
The EUR/JPY is trading around at 139.48, the lowest level in ten days. It is falling for the third consecutive day, making a sharp reversal that started last week from levels above 144.00.
The cross is holding under 140.00, a relevant support area. A daily close below the next key support at 139.00/10 should open the doors to more losses, targeting 138.40, the 20-day simple moving average.
The slide in EUR/JPY takes place amid risk aversion and despite higher US yields. The yen is among the top performers unaffected by the fact that the US 10-year yield hits the highest level in a decade above 3.30%.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones is falling by 2.80% and the S&P 500 drops 3.79%. Markets look in panic mode at the beginning of the Federal Reserve’s week. Concerns about the global economic outlook and monetary tightening across the globe weigh on investors. The central bank is seen raising rates by 50 bps, although after Friday’s CPI data some analysts consider it could raise by 75 bps.
Technical levels
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|139.63
|Today Daily Change
|-1.74
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.23
|Today daily open
|141.37
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|138.13
|Daily SMA50
|137.17
|Daily SMA100
|133.88
|Daily SMA200
|131.94
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.79
|Previous Daily Low
|140.8
|Previous Weekly High
|144.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.84
|Previous Monthly High
|138.32
|Previous Monthly Low
|132.66
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.56
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|142.03
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|140.52
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.53
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|142.51
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|143.65
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|144.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls to fresh two-year lows below 1.2150
GBP/USD trades below 1.2150 for the first time in two years. The broad-based dollar strength on risk-aversion and the disappointing data releases from the UK force the pair to stay on the back foot at the start of the week.
EUR/USD drops below 1.0450 as risk-aversion intensifies
EUR/USD has extended its daily slide and dropped below 1.0450 in the early American session on Monday. With Wall Street's main indexes suffering heavy losses after the opening bell, the dollar continues to gather strength as a safe haven and weighs on the pair.
Gold slumps below $1,830 amid surging US yields
Gold is struggling to capitalize on safe-haven flows on Monday and falling sharply amid surging US T-bond yields. With the benchmark 10-year yield rising 4% on the day, XAU/USD is down more than 2% below $1,830.
Is it a good time to buy Bitcoin after the recent crash?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!