TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/JPY drops as Yen strengthens on BoJ rate hike signals, ECB pause

  • EUR/JPY declines as the Japanese Yen gains amid speculation of an upcoming Bank of Japan rate hike.
  • Uncertainty remains over the timing of the next BoJ move, with Prime Minister Takaichi expected to pursue expansionary fiscal policies.
  • The Euro may find some support as markets expect the European Central Bank to maintain its current stance.
EUR/JPY drops as Yen strengthens on BoJ rate hike signals, ECB pause
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/JPY trades around 176.30 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.70% for the day. The pair extends its decline as the Japanese Yen (JPY) benefits from recent remarks by Bank of Japan (BoJ) Governor Kazuo Ueda, who hinted at a possible rate hike as early as December or January. These hawkish signals strengthen expectations of a gradual normalization of monetary policy after years of ultra-loose conditions.

However, uncertainty remains regarding the timing of the next hike. Japan’s new Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, is expected to adopt aggressive fiscal stimulus measures, which could prompt the BoJ to proceed cautiously to avoid undermining economic growth. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama also noted that she no longer maintains her previous assessment that the Japanese Yen’s fair value lies around 120-130 per dollar, stressing that her current focus is on currency stability.

In Europe, the Euro (EUR) finds relative support. The European Central Bank (ECB) kept interest rates unchanged for the third consecutive meeting last week, and markets now expect a prolonged pause. Recent data show inflation hovering near the ECB’s 2% target and a modest improvement in business sentiment.

Recent comments by Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau and Latvian central banker Martins Kazaks reinforced the view that inflation and growth risks are now more balanced, suggesting the ECB will likely remain on hold in the coming months.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.30%0.85%-0.37%0.29%0.71%0.90%0.20%
EUR-0.30%0.55%-0.67%-0.00%0.41%0.60%-0.10%
GBP-0.85%-0.55%-1.20%-0.55%-0.14%0.05%-0.65%
JPY0.37%0.67%1.20%0.67%1.09%1.27%0.57%
CAD-0.29%0.00%0.55%-0.67%0.41%0.60%-0.10%
AUD-0.71%-0.41%0.14%-1.09%-0.41%0.19%-0.51%
NZD-0.90%-0.60%-0.05%-1.27%-0.60%-0.19%-0.70%
CHF-0.20%0.10%0.65%-0.57%0.10%0.51%0.70%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.1500 after US data

EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.1500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar benefits from upbeat ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for October, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD holds above 1.3000, struggles to gain traction

GBP/USD erases daily recovery gains but manages to hold above 1.3000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Better-than-expected employment and PMI data from the US help the US Dollar (USD) hold its ground and caps the pair's upside.

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold extends its consolidative phase below $4,000

Gold rebounds following Tuesday's sharp decline and gains more than 1% on the day near $3,970. The risk-averse market atmosphere allows XAU/USD to edge higher but the renewed USD strength after upbeat US data seems to be limiting the pair's bullish potential.

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

United States: Will the Fed be sufficiently cautious when it stops QT?

The major central banks have embarked on balance sheet reduction programmes. The main risk associated with these programmes is their potential to dry up money markets by depriving commercial banks of the central bank reserves they need to satisfy the liquidity requirements.

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Week ahead – With the treats potentially over, is risk sentiment about to be tricked?

Risk appetite has not fully enjoyed the treats of a Fed rate cut, strong earnings and trade peace. Fedspeak, the US Supreme Court and US data could challenge the Dollar’s current strength. Aussie and Pound are on divergent paths as respective central banks meet next week.

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar Price Forecast: Death Cross in XLM risks a 15% correction as demand softens

Stellar (XLM) breaks out of a falling channel pattern on the downside after two straight days of losses as a Death Cross pattern emerges on the daily chart. The XRP-rival risks further losses as the retail demand softens and analyst Peter Brandt alerts a pattern breakout. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers