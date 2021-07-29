EUR/JPY depends on the US dollar as euro extends gains

- EUR/JPY is flat in the session as the focus remains on the US dollar.
- US ad eurozone data ahead could rock the apple cart as the euro attempts to recover.
EUR/JPY is trading flat in a narrow range between 130.08/21. The cross is steady as the offer in the US dollar pull in USD/JPY and support EUR/USD higher.
Overnight, the US dollar sank to a fresh daily low as measured by the DXY in a disappointment that the Federal Reserve did not formally announce a reduction in its asset purchase program.
In contrast, the Fed seems to be writing off the possibility of runaway inflation and instead is focussed on the Unemployment Rate.
In the latest data, it is seen that some 9.5 million US workers were unemployed in June 2021, compared with 5.7 million in February 2020, and the unemployment rate stood at 5.9%, up from 3.5%, seasonally adjusted.
Therefore, the Fed is still some way off from making an announcement and is by no means on the verge of creating a taper tantrum in the rates markets.
However, the admission that the US economy has made “further progress” towards the central bank’s goals means T-Day is not far away.
August’s Jackson Hole Symposium has been cited as a possible venue for such an announcement, if not, then the September Fed meeting will be the focus.
The announcement will be depending on how strong data comes out over the next few weeks but tapering would be deemed to start in the fourth quarter and likely extending into the fourth quarter of 2022.
Rate rises are unlikely before 2023.
However, the divergence between the central banks should help to underpin the greenback in the medium term.
As for the euro, on a jam-packed week for euroland data as the bloc exits its technical recession, hopes for much stronger growth in the third quarter are dashed as the Delta variant spreads.
Data so far has been bleak, especially in Germany. The Unemployment Rates and Change will be the focus for the day ahead as well as Confidence in the EU which is at a two-decade high currently.
However, what might be more impactful on the euro will be US data which could serve to underpin the greenback that is in desperate need of a lift.
Today’s preliminary reading of US second-quarter Gross Domestic Produce, expected 8.6% annualized versus 6.4% prior, will be closely monitored, so to will PCE on Friday.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.11
|Today Daily Change
|-0.07
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|130.18
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.37
|Daily SMA50
|131.84
|Daily SMA100
|131.24
|Daily SMA200
|128.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.24
|Previous Daily Low
|129.63
|Previous Weekly High
|130.3
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.6
|Previous Monthly High
|134.13
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.04
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.79
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.4
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.18
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.41
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.63
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.02
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
