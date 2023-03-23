EUR/JPY corrects to near 142.50 ahead of Japan’s Inflation

- EUR/JPY has dropped to near 142.50 despite ECB’s Lagarde refreshed fears of higher Eurozone inflation.
- The recent increase in financial market risks has made it more difficult for central banks to fight inflation.
- A major contribution to Japan’s inflation is coming from higher import prices.
The EUR/JPY pair has extended its correction to near 142.50 in the early Tokyo session. The cross has dropped further as investors are shifting their focus toward the release of Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Friday.
According to the consensus, annual headline CPI is expected to decline to 4.1% from the former release of 4.3%. While the core CPI that strips off oil and food prices is seen higher at 3.4% against the prior release of 3.2%.
Bank of Japan (BoJ) policymakers have been worried that the major contribution to Japan’s inflation is coming from higher import prices while the impact of domestic forces is absent. A Reuters Tankan survey showed that “Big Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic about business conditions for a third straight month in March.” The sentiment index for big manufacturers stood at minus 3, slightly up from minus 5 seen in the previous month.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde has refreshed fears of higher inflation in the Eurozone citing "Inflation is still high and uncertainty around its path ahead has increased." The commentary got more strength after Reuters reported, “The recent increase in financial market risks has made it more difficult for central banks to fight inflation,” the five “wise ones” who advise Berlin on economic policy said in their biannual report.
Wage growth and a recent revival in energy costs have been major drivers of persistent Eurozone inflation. And the cost-push inflation measures will continue to keep Eurozone inflation at elevated levels. Investors should brace for the continuation of bigger rate hikes from the ECB to tame the stubborn inflation ahead.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|142.62
|Today Daily Change
|-0.04
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|142.66
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|143.46
|Daily SMA50
|142.17
|Daily SMA100
|142.76
|Daily SMA200
|141.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|142.79
|Previous Daily Low
|140.42
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|139.13
|Previous Monthly High
|145.47
|Previous Monthly Low
|139.55
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|141.89
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|141.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|141.13
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|139.59
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|138.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|143.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|144.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|145.87
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
