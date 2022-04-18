EUR/JPY consolidates under key 137.00 resistance as traders mull latest Japan policymaker jawboning on yen

- EUR/JPY is consolidating close to recent highs above the 136.50 mark on Monday in quiet, holiday-thinned trade.
- “Until the BOJ changes its ultra-dovish stance… monetary policy divergence argues for continued yen weakness,” one analyst said.
- Technicians are eyeing a possible bullish breakout above the 137.00 level and a push towards 140.00.
EUR/JPY is consolidating close to recent highs above the 136.50 mark on Monday in quiet, holiday-thinned trade (European markets are shut for Easter), with 137.00 still acting as a ceiling, as has been the case of the last few sessions. Japanese policymaker rhetoric regarding recent yen weakness was in focus during Monday’s Asia Pacific session and continues to offer little hope for the EUR/JPY bears.
Analysts have said that a key reason for recent yen weakness is the BoJ’s relatively dovish stance versus its increasingly hawkish G10 peers. Though the bank will acknowledge rising inflation pressures at its policy meeting later this month, no changes are expected to its flagship negative interest rate and yield curve control policies. BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday acknowledged that a weaker yen could hit profits, but that it remained premature to debate an exit from its ultra-accommodative policies.
Meanwhile, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki emphasised that the BoJ’s aim is achieving its inflation target, not manipulate currency rates. “We see low risk of FX intervention,” said analysts at BBH Global Currency Strategy. “Until the BOJ changes its ultra-dovish stance, the monetary policy divergence argues for continued yen weakness and intervention would likely have little lasting impact,” they added.
Technicians have argued that over the past few weeks, EUR/JPY has formed an ascending triangle, a pattern often associated with a bullish breakout. For now, the ceiling of this pattern is the 137.00 level. A break above here would open the door to a swift test of the 2018 highs in the 137.60s and then a push towards 140, a level the pair last traded at in 2015.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|136.74
|Today Daily Change
|0.12
|Today Daily Change %
|0.09
|Today daily open
|136.62
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.06
|Daily SMA50
|131.82
|Daily SMA100
|130.62
|Daily SMA200
|130.35
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|136.9
|Previous Daily Low
|136.28
|Previous Weekly High
|137.13
|Previous Weekly Low
|135.28
|Previous Monthly High
|137.54
|Previous Monthly Low
|124.39
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|136.66
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|136.52
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|136.3
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|135.99
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|135.69
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|136.91
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|137.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.52
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
