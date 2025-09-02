- EUR/JPY attracts some buyers for the fourth straight day amid a broadly weaker JPY.
- The BoJ rate-hike uncertainty and a positive risk tone weigh on the safe-haven JPY.
- Traders now look to the preliminary Eurozone inflation report for a fresh impetus.
The EUR/JPY cross prolongs its uptrend for the fourth consecutive day and climbs to a nearly three-week peak, around the 172.75-172.80 region during the Asian session on Tuesday. The intraday move up is exclusively sponsored by the heavily offered tone surrounding the Japanese Yen (JPY) and seems rather unaffected by a modest downtick in the shared currency.
Against the backdrop of the uncertainty over the likely timing of the next interest rate hike by the Bank of Japan (BoJ), a positive tone around the Asian equity markets is seen as a key factor undermining demand for the safe-haven JPY. The Euro, on the other hand, is pressured by a modest US Dollar (USD) rebound, though it does little to hinder the EUR/JPY pair's recovery momentum from the vicinity of the 171.00 mark touched last Thursday.
Any meaningful downside for the EUR, however, seems limited on the back of diminishing odds that the European Central Bank (ECB) will lower interest rates in the near term. The expectations were lifted by the higher-than-expected German inflation data for August. The preliminary Eurozone HICP data for August, due for release later today, would offer more cues on inflation in the region, which should provide some impetus to the EUR/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, the growing acceptance that the BoJ will stick to its policy normalization path marks a significant divergence in comparison to a relatively dovish ECB outlook. This, in turn, might keep a lid on any further gains for the EUR/JPY cross and warrants some caution for bulls ahead of the crucial inflation data.
Economic Indicator
Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (YoY)
The Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) measures changes in the prices of a representative basket of goods and services in the European Monetary Union. The HICP, – released by Eurostat on a monthly basis, is harmonized because the same methodology is used across all member states and their contribution is weighted. The YoY reading compares prices in the reference month to a year earlier. Core HICP excludes volatile components like food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco. The Core HICP is a key indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Euro (EUR), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Next release: Tue Sep 02, 2025 09:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 2.2%
Previous: 2.3%
Source: Eurostat
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold consolidates below record high at $3,509, US ISM PMI eyed
Gold is off the all-time peak at $3,509 in Asian trading on Tuesday, consolidating the latest uptick. US tariffs uncertainty, Fed concerns and renewed geopolitical tensions act as a tailwind for the safe-haven bullion. However, a profit-taking rebound in the US Dollar is capping the upside in Gold ahead of US ISM Manufacturing PMI.
AUD/USD meets fresh supply near 0.6550 as USD bounces
AUD/USD slips from its highest level in two weeks early Tuesday, meeting fresh supply on renewed US Dollar buying. The Greenback gains amid a cautious market mood and profit taking. Traders also seem reluctant ahead of this week's key US macro releases, with the US ISM Manufacturing PMI due on Tuesday.
USD/JPY rebounds in sync with US Dollar, tests 147.50
USD/JPY picks up fresh bids and retakes 147.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday. The pair tracks the latest US Dollar uptick, shrugging off the hawkish comments from BoJ policymaker Himino. The US August ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index will take center stage later on Tuesday.
Crypto Gainers: MemeCore rallies as WLFI prints listing gains, Four token follows
MemeCore, World Liberty Financial, and Four have emerged as high-performing cryptocurrencies over the last 24 hours. MemeCore leads the gainers rally with a double-digit rise, inching closer to the $1 milestone.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.