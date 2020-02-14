EUR/JPY challenges 119.00 ahead of US data

- EUR/JPY remains on the defensive near the 119.00 mark.
- EMU, German advanced Q4 GDP figures disappointed markets.
- US Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment next of relevance in the calendar.
The persistent soft tone surrounding thje European currency in combination with the stead pace in the Japanese safe haven are forcing EUR/JPY to trade within an offered bias in the 119.00 neighbourhood.
EUR/JPY now looks to the US docket
The cross is down for the third consecutive session at the end of the week and is trading at shouting distance from YTD lows in the 118.90/85 band, levels last visited in mid-October 2019.
The euro remains on back footing so far this week, always on the back of poor prints from the EU docket and the unremitting rally in the buck.
Also weighing down on the cross, recent headlines pointing to an increase in COVID-19 cases in China and other countries have been also sustaining the demand for safer assets and tempering the upbeat mood in the risk-associated complex.
In the meantime, market participants are looking to the upcoming Retail Sales and the estimate of the Consumer Sentiment for near-term direction in the risk appetite trends.
EUR/JPY relevant levels
At the moment the cross is losing 0.04% at 118.98 and a drop below 118.86 (2020 low Feb.14) would expose 118.82 (‘flash crash’ Jan.3 2019) and then 117.07 (monthly low Oct.7 2019). On the upside, the next hurdle aligns at 120.57 (weekly high Feb.10) followed by 120.46 (200-day SMA) and then 121.15 (monthly high Feb.5).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured near 34-month lows amid German stagnation, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0850, close to the lowest since April 2017. Germany reported 0% growth in Q4 2019, worse than expected. Coronavirus headlines and US consumer figures are on the agenda.
GBP/USD edges down after reshuffle-related rally
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, consolidating its gains after UK PM Johnson nominated Sunak as Chancellor instead of Javid, potentially directing fiscal stimulus. Brexit concerns and coronavirus developments are in play.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment February Preview: Looking in the labor market mirror
Sentiment to moderate slightly from an eight-month high. Current conditions index to edge higher, expectations to slip. Labor market performance is the key metric.
WTI climbs to fresh two-week highs above $52
The barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell below the $51 handle on Thursday but recovered a large portion of its losses to close the day at $51.50 on easing concerns over the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global energy demand.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.