EUR/JPY approaches 158.00 as markets reassess BoJ tightening hopes

From a wider perspective, the Technical analysis team at MUFG sees the Euro trending lower over the next weeks: “Weak fundamentals make it harder for ECB to push back against market expectations for earlier and deeper rate cuts next year (...) We expect EUR weakness to be more pronounced against the JPY resulting in EUR/JPY falling back below the 150.00 level by early next year.”

Market sources reported that Bank of Japan officials see little need to end the negative rates policy. This has poured cold water on the market expectations that the bank would approve a major monetary policy shift at its December 19 meeting, and has sent the Yen tumbling across the board. In the absence of relevant macroeconomic data today, this news, combined with the higher US yields following the strong US employment data seen last week, is likely to keep the JPY on the back foot in the coming sessions.

The Yen is dropping across the board on Monday weighed by reports that have cooled off hopes the bank might signal the exit of its ultra-loose policy after next week’s meeting.

