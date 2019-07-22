EUR/JPY again reverses from 120.78, risk sentiment, Kuroda’s Speech will be in the spotlight

- Oversold RSI triggered the EUR/JPY pair’s pullback amid the JPY weakness on Abe’s comments and the EUR recovery.
- Brexit, EU’s stand over the UK-Iran tussle and Kuroda’s speech will be the key to watch.
With the recent surge in the Euro (EUR) buying interest and the Japanese Yen’s (JPY) weakness, the EUR/JPY is taking the bids to the 121.12 ahead of the European markets open on Monday.
The EUR seems to have benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness and likely positive outcome of the EU policymakers’ Brexit efforts. Also adding to the regional currency’s strength could be its readiness to help the UK over a tussle with Iran. Traders still await this week’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting details for near-term direction.
On the other hand, the JPY remains on a back foot as the Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe reiterated his support for October tax hike despite knowing downside risks of the measure. Mr. Abe gained the majority seat in Japan’s upper house election today and hence is capable enough to enforce the policies.
Moving on, Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is scheduled to speak while German Buba Monthly Report will also flash lights on the economic strength of the bloc’s growth engine.
Technical Analysis
FXStreet Analyst, Ross J. Burland, spots the pair’s sustained trading below 55-day ma and the 3-month downtrend to portrays the bears’ command over the momentum:
Bears are lining up for a run to a 119.91 longer-term range 78.6% Fibonacci retracement ahead of 117.85 as the January spike low. A break out of the channel and above the 200-hour moving average that has a confluence with the 50% Fibo of same hourly short term rage opens a run to 122 handle and the 78.6% before the swing high top at 122.30. Above there we have the May 21, June and current July highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot above 1.1200 ahead of Big week
EUR/USD continues to waver back and forth in a tight range above the 1.12 handle, lacking a clear direction amid broad-based US dollar strength and increased nervousness heading into Thursday's ECB policy decision.
GBP/USD remains modestly flat as Brexit optimism confronts UK-Iran tension
While optimism surrounding the Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to start the week on a positive note, geopolitical tensions between the UK and Iran tamed the quote’s upside as it trades near 1.2500 ahead of the London open.
USD/JPY consolidates gains below 108.00 amid risk-off in Asian equities
Having failed to sustain the early gains above the 108 handle, USD/JPY consolidates in a tight range just below the last amid risk-off action in the Asian equities and Abe's victory. Escalating Gulf tensions and a likely smaller Fed rate cut weigh down on the sentiment.
Gold: Bounces off 23.6% Fibo. towards $1436.50/37 supply zone
Gold is again being bought as it reverses from 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of June-July advances to $1,427 by early Monday. The yellow metal now runs towards $1,436.50/37 horizontal resistance comprising early-month tops.
Forex Today: USD cheers Fed’s policy repricing, Gulf tensions rise, and Oil surges
US dollar index rises on falling odds of aggressive Fed rate cuts. Oil surges on escalating Gulf tensions. All eyes on trade and geopolitical developments.