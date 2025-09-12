The Euro (EUR) is flat, trading unchanged from Thursday’s close with overnight releases limited to as expected, final CPI figures from Germany and France. Thursday’s ECB was constructive for the EUR, as President Lagarde confirmed a decidedly neutral tone, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
EUR is consolidating Thursday’s ECB-driven gains
"Lagarde highlighted the euro area’s ‘resilient’ domestic demand and saw growth risks as being balanced and stated that the disinflationary process was over. Markets have faded the bulk of their easing bias but we continue to see this as a potential source of fundamental strength with markets still pricing about 10bpts of easing through July 2026."
"Thursday’s gains delivered another break above the decisive, descending trendline drawn from the July highs. Momentum is modestly bullish with an RSI in the mid-50s, and the near-term balance of risk once again appears to favor strength. We see limited resistance ahead of 1.18 and the July 1 high 1.1829. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1650 and 1.1750."
EUR/USD holds above 1.1700 after US sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight range above 1.1700 in the American session on Friday. The disappointing UoM Consumer Sentiment Index data from the US limits the US Dollar's gains and helps the pair hold its ground heading into the weekend.
GBP/USD stays near 1.3550 as USD recovery loses steam
GBP/USD fluctuates in negative territory near 1.3550 in the second half of the day on Friday. The US Dollar struggles to preserve its recovery momentum following the weaker-than-expected consumer confidence data and allows the pair to find support.
Gold clings to small daily gains near $3,650
Gold regains its traction and holds on to marginal gains near $3,650 on Friday. The disappointing consumer sentiment data from the US causes the USD to lose strength and supports XAU/USD ahead of next week's critical Fed policy meeting.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin holds $115,000 amid steady accumulation, Ethereum and XRP hold gains
Bitcoin rises above $116,000, supported by demand from whales holding between 100 and 1,000 BTC, but then retreats slightly. Ethereum extends its recovery above $4,500 amid steady ETF inflows.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
