TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR is soft and drifting back toward Thursday’s low – Scotiabank

EUR is soft and drifting back toward Thursday’s low – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The Euro (EUR) is soft, down a marginal 0.1% as it drifts back toward Thursday’s low just above 1.15, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

PMI’s offer mixed read

"The latest preliminary PMI’s for November offered a mixed read on the euro area’s economy, with a modest disappointment in manufacturing (49.7 vs. 50.1 exp. & 50 prev.) alongside an upside surprise in services (53.1 vs. 52.8 exp. & 53 prev.). The readings remain modest on either side of 50, but remain a net positive on balance given the relatively larger share of services in the euro zone economy."

"Yield spreads are offering the EUR renewed support following their latest push to the upper end of their recent range, largely reflecting lower US yields as rate expectations in the euro area remain steady. Finally, comments from ECB President Lagarde have been uncharacteristically candid as she suggested that Europe’s export-driven growth model was ‘based on a disappearing world’ and that governments needed to act with a greater sense of urgency as they seek to deliver growth."

"The EUR continues to trade defensively and its tentative attempt at stabilization is looking increasingly fragile. Immediate support is expected around Thursday’s low just above 1.15 and additional support would be expected around the early November low in the mid/upper-1.14s followed by the early August low around 1.14. We are cautiously neutral while acknowledging the risk of further weakness. We look to a near-term range bound between 1.1480 and 1.1580."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD pierces 1.1500 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD pierces 1.1500 ahead of the weekly close

EUR/USD extends is slide below the 1.1500 mark in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. The US Dollar (USD) benefits from the upbeat November PMI data and makes it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound.

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100, looks to post weekly losses

GBP/USD stays below 1.3100, looks to post weekly losses

GBP/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum and trades below 1.3100 on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales and mixed PMI figures from the UK make it difficult for the pair to gain traction, while the upbeat US PMI readings support the USD. 

Gold struggles to recover above $4,100 on easing Fed rate cut bets

Gold struggles to recover above $4,100 on easing Fed rate cut bets

Gold recovers modestly from session lows but remains below $4,100 on Friday. Diminishing odds of a Federal Reserve rate cut in December and strong US PMI data help the US Dollar stay resilient and doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum. 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP sell-off intensifies as liquidations hit $2 billion 

Bitcoin is retesting April levels, falling toward $80,000 amid $2 billion crypto liquidations. Ethereum downtrend accelerates toward $2,500 as institutional investors exit. XRP extends its decline below $2.00, weighed down by decreasing retail demand.

Week ahead – Could US data revive risk appetite amidst a low liquidity week?

Week ahead – Could US data revive risk appetite amidst a low liquidity week?

Risk assets sell off on AI valuation concerns and hawkish Fedspeak. US data in focus amidst a holiday-shortened week with low liquidity available. Dollar weakness hinges on improved risk appetite and weak data releases.

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple eyes April lows despite Bitwise ETF launch, steady inflows

Ripple is extending its down leg below $2.00, trading at $1.87 at the time of writing on Friday. Heightened volatility and macroeconomic uncertainty are supporting the sticky risk-off sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers