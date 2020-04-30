EUR/INR: Long-term support still intact – ANZ

Long-term support line is limiting downside risk on the EUR/INR pair, as analysts at ANZ Bank note.

Key quotes

“Our view of a significantly weaker EUR points to a fall in EUR/INR. However, if USD/INR does hit a new record high of 80.0 in Q3 as we expect, any fall in EUR/INR in the next 3-6 months will be modest.”

“High forward points favour sellers of EUR/INR, who could lock in the 84 level in forwards longer than three months.”

“For buyers, we are looking at a modest downside to 80.0 but it will head lower if EUR/USD breaks below par in late 2020.”