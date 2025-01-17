"That signal remains intact, even if progress has stalled since Wednesday. The weekly chart may also show a bull signal (“piercing line”) if the EUR can sustain gains into the close of the week. Ordinarily, this would be a strong sign that a push higher will develop but the macro backdrop rather suggests that directional risks are tipping in the other direction for the EUR."

"Spot has swung in a 50/60 tick range around 1.03 for much of the week. Short-term patterns suggest more range trading today as bear trend momentum weakens. Longer term patterns are still tilting positive for the EUR, however; I have noted the bullish 'morning star' pattern on the daily candle chart that developed around the turn of the week previously."

"ECB Governor Nagel commented a little earlier that the central bank should not rush rate cuts, echoing Holzmann’s remark earlier this week. Nagel said that inflation was still elevated and uncertainty was high. Eurozone CPI was finalized at 2.4% in the December year earlier, in line with the preliminary data."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.