EUR/GBP: Upside met tough resistance at 0.9000

- EUR/GBP grinds lower and revisits the 0.8950 region on Friday.
- The sterling comes under pressure on persistent dollar buying.
- UK headline Retail Sales plummeted more than 18% in April.
Both the sterling and its ex-European peer are trading on the defensive at the end of the week, leaving EUR/GBP to attempt a consolidative move in the 0.8950 region.
EUR/GBP appears capped around 0.9000
Following fresh 2-month tops in he 0.9000 neighbourhood on Thursday, sellers seem to have returned to the markets and put EUR/GBP under downside pressure to the current mid-0.8900s.
Other than USD-strength, the British pound is also suffering from poor results in the domestic docket, where headline Retail Sales collapsed more than 18% MoM during April, reflecting the impact of the coronavirus on the economy. Core sales also followed suit, contracting 15.2% MoM.
Still in the UK, Public Sector Net Borrowing expanded to £61.4 billion during April, nearly doubling forecasts.
On this side of the Channel, the ECB minutes showed the Council stays ready to increase the PEPP programme if needed, while it has nearly ruled out a case of a swift V-shaped recovery in the region.
What to look for around GBP
The British Pound is the worst performing G10 currency so far this month. Indeed, the quid appears to have met quite a significant barrier above the 1.2600 mark vs. the greenback (200-day SMA) and the 0.8660 area vs. the euro (April lows). Moving forward, the sterling is expected to remain under pressure against the backdrop of rising scepticism over the handling of the coronavirus crisis by the UK government and the potential re-opening of the economy, all amidst the forecasted deep recession the country is expected to face in the first half of the year. Further weakness also stems from the probability that the UK would not ask for an extension of the transition period, opening the door to hard UK-EU trade negotiations. In addition, the sterling risks extra downside pressure on the tangible probability that the BoE could pump in extra stimulus in the next months, even the implementation of negative rates.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is losing 0.02% at 0.8955 and a breach of 0.8864 (55-day SMA) would expose 0.8705 (200-day SMA) and then 0.8670 (monthly low Apr.30). On the other hand, the initial hurdle aligns at 0.9000 (monthly high May 21) followed by 0.9019 (monthly high Oct.20 2019) and finally 0.9324 (2019 high Aug.12).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.09 amid US-Sino tensions, after ECB minutes
EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.09, extending its losses. Growing Sino-American tensions, mostly around Hong Kong, are weighing on the market mood and boosting the dollar. The ECB Meeting Minutes have shown willingness to expand bond-buying in the upcoming meeting.
GBP/USD tumbled under 1.22 amid weak data, negative rates talk
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.22 after UK retail sales dropped by more than expected, and the BOE's Ramsden expressed support for negative rates. Souring Sino-American relations are boosting the safe-haven dollar.
USDT overtakes Ripple and wakes up the XRP bulls
Ripple loses the last place on the crypto market podium to USDT after yesterday's falls and the capital flight to the fiat market anchor offered by the US Dollar Tether. Bitcoin moves downwards and shows the way for a new market share distribution.
WTI drops nearly 6% as US-China tension weigh on stocks
WTI faces selling pressure as investors fear escalation of US-China tensions. Japan's Nikkei index is down 0.55% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng is reporting a 4% decline. Other major indices are also facing selling pressure.
Gold eases from tops, still well bid around $1735 level
Gold regained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the previous day's sharp fall to one-week lows. The commodity was last seen trading near the $1735 region, below daily swing highs, touched during the early European session.