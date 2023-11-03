EUR/GBP tumbles to half-month low as Pound Sterling recovers

- The EUR/GBP is backsliding into 0.8660 as Pound Sterling sees a Friday rebound.
- EU Retail Sales, UK GDP on the back half of next week's economic calendar.
- GBP the big winner for Friday.
The EUR/GBP is skidding towards 0.8660 as the market heads into the closing bell for the week, and the Pound Sterling (GBP) recovery from recent months-long lows is taking the EUR/GBP down into bids not seen in almost three weeks.
The Euro (EUR) traded mostly flat against the Pound Sterling in a rough range this week before a broad-market sentiment recovery on the back of a missed US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report sparked risk appetite for investors heading into the eleventh hour.
GBP set for a repeat volatility surge next Friday, UK GDP in the pipe
The back half of next week sees top-tier data for both the EU and the UK, with EU Retail Sales on Wednesday and UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on the docket for next Friday.
EU Retail Sales are currently expected to decline further for the year into September, forecast at -3.1% compared to the previous -2.1%, while UK GDP is expected to soften for the 3rd quarter, forecast to print at -0.1% compared to the previous quarter's 0.2%.
EUR/GBP Technical Outlook
The EUR/GBP's Friday softening sees the pair tumbling directly towards 0.8660, running into a rising trendline from mid-August's low just beneath 0.8500.
The pair has slipped away from long-term median prices, declining from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which is currently drifting lower from the 0.8700 handle.
Near-term technical support for the EUR/GBP sits at the 50-day SMA leaning bullish from the 0.8640 level, and investors will want to keep an eye out for any wobbling in the pair's bids as prices battle it out for a clean break of the bullish trendline.
EUR/GBP Daily Chart
EUR/GBP Technical Levels
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8668
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|0.8704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8683
|Daily SMA50
|0.8644
|Daily SMA100
|0.8613
|Daily SMA200
|0.8693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8736
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8689
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8734
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8683
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8754
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8616
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8718
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8707
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8684
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8663
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8637
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.873
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8756
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8777
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0700 after NFP
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0700 for the first time since late September. The weaker-than-forecast increase in Nonfarm Payrolls in October triggered a US Dollar selloff and fueled the pair's rally in the American session.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as USD selloff continues
GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2300 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing October jobs report from the US, allowing the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.
Gold retreats below $2,000 following NFP-inspired rally
Gold turned north and advanced beyond $2,000 after October jobs report, which showed a 150,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, however, limited the precious metal's gains, causing XAU/USD to retreat toward $1,990.
Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October
The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO gains despite announcing 10% cut to workforce
Nio (NIO) stock has gained as much as 5% on Friday morning after reporting that increased competition in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market had forced the Shanghai-based company to lay off 10% of its workforce and trim some of its investments.