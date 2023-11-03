EUR/GBP tumbles to half-month low as Pound Sterling recovers

NEWS | | By Joshua Gibson
Share:
  • The EUR/GBP is backsliding into 0.8660 as Pound Sterling sees a Friday rebound.
  • EU Retail Sales, UK GDP on the back half of next week's economic calendar.
  • GBP the big winner for Friday.

The EUR/GBP is skidding towards 0.8660 as the market heads into the closing bell for the week, and the Pound Sterling (GBP) recovery from recent months-long lows is taking the EUR/GBP down into bids not seen in almost three weeks.

The Euro (EUR) traded mostly flat against the Pound Sterling in a rough range this week before a broad-market sentiment recovery on the back of a missed US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report sparked risk appetite for investors heading into the eleventh hour. 

GBP set for a repeat volatility surge next Friday, UK GDP in the pipe

The back half of next week sees top-tier data for both the EU and the UK, with EU Retail Sales on Wednesday and UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures on the docket for next Friday.

EU Retail Sales are currently expected to decline further for the year into September, forecast at -3.1% compared to the previous -2.1%, while UK GDP is expected to soften for the 3rd quarter, forecast to print at -0.1% compared to the previous quarter's 0.2%.

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

The EUR/GBP's Friday softening sees the pair tumbling directly towards 0.8660, running into a rising trendline from mid-August's low just beneath 0.8500.

The pair has slipped away from long-term median prices, declining from the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) which is currently drifting lower from the 0.8700 handle.

Near-term technical support for the EUR/GBP sits at the 50-day SMA leaning bullish from the 0.8640 level, and investors will want to keep an eye out for any wobbling in the pair's bids as prices battle it out for a clean break of the bullish trendline.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

EUR/GBP Technical Levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8668
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 0.8704
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8683
Daily SMA50 0.8644
Daily SMA100 0.8613
Daily SMA200 0.8693
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8736
Previous Daily Low 0.8689
Previous Weekly High 0.8734
Previous Weekly Low 0.8683
Previous Monthly High 0.8754
Previous Monthly Low 0.8616
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8718
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8707
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8684
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8663
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8637
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.873
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8756
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8777

 

 

Share: Feed news

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0700 after NFP

EUR/USD jumps to fresh multi-week highs above 1.0700 after NFP

EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed above 1.0700 for the first time since late September. The weaker-than-forecast increase in Nonfarm Payrolls in October triggered a US Dollar selloff and fueled the pair's rally in the American session.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as USD selloff continues

GBP/USD climbs above 1.2300 as USD selloff continues

GBP/USD extended its daily rally and rose above 1.2300 in the early American session on Thursday. The US Dollar struggles to find demand following the disappointing October jobs report from the US, allowing the pair to preserve its bullish momentum.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats below $2,000 following NFP-inspired rally

Gold retreats below $2,000 following NFP-inspired rally

Gold turned north and advanced beyond $2,000 after October jobs report, which showed a 150,000 increase in Nonfarm Payrolls. The positive shift seen in risk sentiment, however, limited the precious metal's gains, causing XAU/USD to retreat toward $1,990.

Gold News

Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October

Bitcoin price spikes in response to US Nonfarm Payrolls for October

The US economy added 150,000 jobs in October, coming in below market expectations of 180,000. As the job market cools, the NFP data is likely to drive upside volatility in Bitcoin and altcoins. 

Read more

Nio Stock Forecast: NIO gains despite announcing 10% cut to workforce

Nio Stock Forecast: NIO gains despite announcing 10% cut to workforce

Nio (NIO) stock has gained as much as 5% on Friday morning after reporting that increased competition in the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) market had forced the Shanghai-based company to lay off 10% of its workforce and trim some of its investments.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures