Kit Juckes, Chief Global FX Strategist at Société Générale sees the pair returning to 0.90: “With the economy surely already in recession and set to suffer from possibly even tighter fiscal policy, sterling is unlikely to enjoy much more of a relief bounce and over time, EUR/GBP is likely to meander slowly up to 0.90 or so.”

The euro, however, has managed to trim losses with all eyes on the European Central Bank’s monetary policy decision, due on Thursday. The bank is widely expected to hike rates by 75 basis points for the second consecutive time, which has offered some support to the euro.

Sterling remains moderately bid, still buoyed by the positive market reaction to Rishi Sunak becoming UK’s Prime minister and his pledge to restore economic stability. The delay of a keenly awaited fiscal plan, which was due on October 31, to mid-November has not dented investor’s appetite for the pound, which has rallied to fresh six-week highs against the US dollar

The euro ticked up from the one-week lows at 0.8645 witnessed earlier on Wednesday, although it remains negative on the daily chart. Bullish attempts are capped below 0.8700 and the pair consolidates losses after retreating from 0.8770 highs earlier this week.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.