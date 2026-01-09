TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

EUR/GBP trades without clear direction as mixed data clouds outlook

  • EUR/GBP cross trades without a clear direction on Friday.
  • Mixed German figures and uneven Eurozone Retail Sales limit support for the single currency.
  • Investors remain cautious ahead of UK employment data, a key driver for the British monetary policy outlook.
EUR/GBP trades without clear direction as mixed data clouds outlook
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/GBP trades around 0.8670 on Friday at the time of writing, virtually unchanged on the day, after failing to establish itself above 0.8690 on Thursday. The pair remains under short-term bearish pressure, with a weekly decline of nearly 0.3% and a drop of about 1.5% from the mid-November highs above 0.8800.

On the Eurozone side, macroeconomic data released in Germany provide only limited support to the Euro (EUR). Industrial Production rose by 0.8% in November, following a 2.0% increase in the previous month, beating market expectations for a decline. However, the trade balance deteriorated sharply, with the surplus narrowing to €13.1 billion from €16.9 billion in October, weighed down by a 2.5% fall in exports. This mixed picture revives concerns about the strength of the recovery in the Eurozone’s largest economy.

At the regional level, Eurozone Retail Sales rose by 2.3% YoY in November, above expectations, but the positive surprise fails to spark a sustained rebound in the Euro. Investors judge that these figures are not strong enough to alter expectations for the European Central Bank’s (ECB) monetary policy, which is still seen as being in a prolonged wait-and-see mode.

On the UK side, the macroeconomic calendar remains light, contributing to subdued moves in the Pound Sterling (GBP). The British currency nevertheless stays on the defensive after the downward revision to the S&P Global Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) earlier this week, which has fueled concerns about slowing growth amid still-elevated inflation. This policy dilemma complicates the task of the Bank of England (BoE) and, for now, prevents a deeper decline in the euro-pound pair.

Market focus now shifts to UK employment data, due on Monday. Developments in the labor market will be crucial in refining expectations for the Bank of England’s policy path, after the central bank recently signaled that any easing would follow a very gradual trajectory. In this environment of uncertainty and mixed macro signals, EUR/GBP is likely to continue trading without a clear short-term trend.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.03%0.00%0.31%0.11%0.13%0.23%-0.01%
EUR-0.03%-0.03%0.28%0.08%0.09%0.19%-0.04%
GBP-0.01%0.03%0.32%0.11%0.13%0.22%-0.02%
JPY-0.31%-0.28%-0.32%-0.20%-0.19%-0.10%-0.33%
CAD-0.11%-0.08%-0.11%0.20%0.01%0.10%-0.12%
AUD-0.13%-0.09%-0.13%0.19%-0.01%0.09%-0.14%
NZD-0.23%-0.19%-0.22%0.10%-0.10%-0.09%-0.23%
CHF0.00%0.04%0.02%0.33%0.12%0.14%0.23%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

EUR/USD deflates to fresh lows, targets 1.1600

The selling pressure on EUR/USD now gathers extra pace, prompting the pair to hit fresh multi-week lows in the 1.1625-1.1620 band on Friday. The continuation of the downward bias comes in response to further gains in the US Dollar as market participants continue to assess the mixed release of US Nonfarm Payrolls in December.

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400, challenges the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400, challenges the 200-day SMA

GBP/USD remains under heavy fire and retreats for the fourth consecutive day on Friday. Indeed, Cable suffers the strong performance of the Greenback, intensified post-mixed NFP, and trades at shouting distance from its critical 200-day SMA near 1.3380.

Gold flirts with yearly tops around $4,500

Gold flirts with yearly tops around $4,500

Gold keeps its positive bias on Friday, adding to Thursday’s advance and challenging yearly highs in the $4,500 region per troy ounce. The risk-off sentiment favours the yellow metal despite the firmer tone in the Greenback and rising US Treasury yields.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline as market fear persists amid slowing demand

Bitcoin holds $90,000 but stays below the 50-day EMA as institutional demand wanes. Ethereum steadies above $3,000 but remains structurally weak due to ETF outflows. XRP ETFs resume inflows, but the price struggles to gain ground above key support.

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Week ahead – US CPI might challenge the geopolitics-boosted Dollar

Geopolitics may try to steal the limelight from US data. A possible US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs could dictate market movements. A crammed data calendar next week, US CPI comes on Tuesday; Fedspeak to intensify.

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP trades under pressure amid weak retail demand

XRP presses down on the 50-day EMA support as risk-averse sentiment spreads despite a positive start to 2026. XRP faces declining retail demand, as reflected in futures Open Interest, which has fallen to $4.15 billion.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers