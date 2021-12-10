EUR/GBP trades with modest intraday gains, lacks follow-through beyond mid-0.8500s

- EUR/GBP regained some positive traction on Friday and recovered a part of the overnight losses.
- Reduced BoE rate hike bets undermined the British pound and provided a modest lift to the cross.
- A stronger USD weighed on the shared currency and held back bulls from placing aggressive bets.
The EUR/GBP cross traded with a mild positive bias through the first half of the European session, albeit seemed struggling to capitalize on the move beyond mid-0.8500s.
The cross attracted some buying on Friday and reversed a part of the previous day's sharp corrective slide from the vicinity of the 0.8600 mark, or over a two-month high. The British pound's relative underperformance comes amid diminishing odds for an imminent interest rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE).
Against the backdrop of persistent Brexit-related uncertainties, the imposition of fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the UK could force the BoE to delay its decision to hike interest rates. This, along with mostly disappointing UK macro releases undermined the sterling and provided a modest lift to the EUR/GBP cross.
The UK Office for National Statistics reported that the economic growth decelerated to 0.1% in October from a 0.6% rise reported in the previous month, missing expectations for a reading of 0.4%. Adding to this, the total industrial output dropped 0.6% in October as against a 0.1% increase anticipated and undermined the sterling.
Separately, the headline German CPI matched original estimates and fell 0.2% in November. The yearly rate stood at 5.2%, though did little to impress the euro bulls. The prevalent US dollar bullish sentiment exerted some pressure on the shared currency and kept a lid on any meaningful gains for the EUR/GBP cross.
This comes on the back of this week's rejection near a descending trend-line resistance extending from April swing high and warrants some caution for aggressive bullish traders. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for a strong follow-through buying before positioning for the resumption of a two-week-old upward trajectory.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8546
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|0.8543
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8473
|Daily SMA50
|0.8484
|Daily SMA100
|0.8516
|Daily SMA200
|0.856
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.86
|Previous Daily Low
|0.854
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8551
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8446
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8381
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8563
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8502
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8464
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8582
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.862
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8641
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD under pressure below 1.1300 ahead of US inflation
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1300, consolidating the heaviest fall in a fortnight. The ECB is said to extend its regular bond purchase, which underscores the ECB-Fed monetary policy divergence. The US dollar rebounds with the Treasury yields. US inflation awaited.
GBP/USD drops to 1.3200 as USD rebounds, US inflation in focus
GBP/USD is trading pressured around 1.3200, weighed down by the mixed UK data and resurgent US dollar demand. The Omicron and Brexit-led economic woes douse BOE’s December rate hike expectations. Eyes on US Inflation.
Gold pressuring lows near $1,770 amid firmer yields, US inflation eyed
Gold price is extending Thursday’s pullback from five-day highs, having stalled its early rebound amid the renewed upside in the US Treasury yields across the curve. In doing so, gold price is set to book the fourth straight weekly loss.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?