EUR/GBP trades around 0.8450 after paring losses, assessing ECB policymakers' comments

EUR/GBP recovers its daily losses following the remarks from ECB Policymakers.

ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle stated that the central bank is not committed to any predetermined rate path.

BoE is expected to deliver additional rate cuts following a slowdown in UK wage growth and flat GDP data.

EUR/GBP recovers intraday losses, trading around 0.8430 during the early European hours on Friday. However, the EUR/GBP cross faced challenges following the European Central Bank’s (ECB) interest rate decision on Thursday.

The ECB reduced the Main Refinancing Operations Rate to 3.65% with a 60 basis points (bps) rate cut, exceeding the market expectations of a 25 bps cut. Additionally, in an interview with Deutschlandfunk early Friday, ECB policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel mentioned that "core inflation is also moving in the right direction." Nagel expects the inflation goal to be achieved at the end of next year.

ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Vasle stated on Friday that "we are not committed to any predetermined rate path." Vasle also mentioned that inflation will largely be driven by core inflation and services. Meanwhile, ECB policymaker Olli Rehn emphasized that future policy decisions will continue to be based on an assessment of the inflation outlook, with current uncertainties highlighting the importance of relying on fresh economic data.

Traders are anticipating additional interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE), particularly after this week's data indicated a slowdown in UK wage growth and a flat GDP print for the second consecutive month in July. These economic signals have reinforced expectations of more easing measures by the BoE.

Friday’s Eurozone Industrial Production is anticipated to decrease by 0.3% MoM in July, following a previous 0.1% decline. Meanwhile, the annual data is expected to show a 2.7% decline, an improvement from the previous 3.9% drop. On the UK front, Consumer Inflation Expectations will be eyed.