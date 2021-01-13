EUR/GBP to move towards 0.88 by late-2021 – Rabobank

The EUR/GBP pair is set to move toward 0.88 at the end of the year as the UK’s rapid vaccine roll-out can lessen the British economic damage caused by covid restrictions, per Rabobank.
Key quotes
“It is not our central view that the BoE will announce a negative Bank rate. Aside from the arguments debating the pros and cons, given the clear resistance of various members it may now reek of a last-ditch measure – a situation which the BoE would probably want to avoid. This, however, doesn’t mean that the debate will cease.”
“The UK’s rapid vaccine roll out should bring respite to the UK economy later in the year. That said, relative to its G10 peers the UK economy has been hit hard by the crisis.”
“This week the EU and UK are starting talks to secure a memorandum of understanding on regulation for financial services. This is expected by March, though newswires are reporting that the EU is in no rush to grant the UK equivalence as it tries to secure more business for itself. These talks suggest that echoes of Brexit will remain an influence for the pound in the coming months.”
“While economic uncertainty and speculation over policy are likely to leave GBP vulnerable in the coming months, assuming a bounce in the UK economic outlook we see scope for a move towards EUR/GBP 0.88 towards the latter part of the year.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.2150 as the dollar rebounds
EUR/USD is dropping toward 1.2150 as the dollar gains ground. The move came alongside the fall in US yields following a bond auction on Tuesday. ECB President Lagarde said that some of the uncertainty has cleared and US CPI marginally beat estimates..
GBP/USD retreats from 1.37 as UK's Johnson mulls new restrictions
GBP/USD is retreating from 1.37 as UK PM Johnson left the door open to additional restrictions amid strain on hospitals. The US dollar has been recovering from its fall on Tuesday.
XAU/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-US CPI
Gold struggled to capitalize on the early uptick amid renewed USD buying interest. The USD held on to its gains following the release of US consumer inflation figures. A cautious mood in the equity markets helped limit losses for the metal.
Bitcoin rebound to $40,000 on the cards, crypto bullish run uncertain
The cryptocurrency space has incurred significant losses since the breakdown on Monday. CoinMarketCap highlights a mainly red-painted market where only a handful of cryptocurrencies are in the green.
US Dollar Index sticks to gains above 90.00 ahead of Fedspeak, data
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a basket of its main competitors, keeps the buying interest unaltered above 90.00 so far on Wednesday.