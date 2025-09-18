EUR/GBP ticks up to 0.8680 after BoE’s decision, remains in range

Interest rates are set by the Bank of England ’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The MPC sets an interest rate it judges will enable the BoE’s inflation target to be met. It is comprised of nine members – the Governor, the three Deputy Governors, the Bank's Chief Economist and four external members appointed directly by the Chancellor. Investors look at each member’s vote in order to seek cues over how unanimous was the decision on interest rates.

The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.

The bank’s statement highlights the 3.8% yearly inflation and the subdued underlying GDP growth, pointing to a gradual and careful approach to further monetary easing, leaving all chances open for the November 16 meeting. Investors’ reaction to the news has been muted so far. With both currencies appreciating against the US Dollar, the EUR USD remains treading water within a narrow range above 0.8660, not far from the two-week high, at 0.8700 hit on Tuesday.

The Euro edged higher after the Bank of England confirmed market expectations and stood pat on interest rates . The pair bounced up from session lows, at the 0.8665 area, to 0,8680 but remains looking for direction within Wednesday’s trading range. The Bank of England left its Repo Rate unchanged at 4%, as widely expected, after having trimmed it by 25 basis points in July. Within the committee, seven policymakers voted for the status quo, up from five in July, and two leaned for a further rate cut, down from 5 in July.

