EUR/GBP ticks up to 0.8680 after BoE’s decision, remains in range

- The Euro bounced up from session lows at 0.8665 following the BoE's monetary policy decision.
- The Bank of England left interest rates on hold at 4% with two MPC members voting for a rate cut.
- EUR/GBP remains trading within a narrow range below Tuesday's high, at the 0.8700 area.
The Euro edged higher after the Bank of England confirmed market expectations and stood pat on interest rates. The pair bounced up from session lows, at the 0.8665 area, to 0,8680 but remains looking for direction within Wednesday’s trading range.
The Bank of England left its Repo Rate unchanged at 4%, as widely expected, after having trimmed it by 25 basis points in July. Within the committee, seven policymakers voted for the status quo, up from five in July, and two leaned for a further rate cut, down from 5 in July.
The bank’s statement highlights the 3.8% yearly inflation and the subdued underlying GDP growth, pointing to a gradual and careful approach to further monetary easing, leaving all chances open for the November 16 meeting.
Investors’ reaction to the news has been muted so far. With both currencies appreciating against the US Dollar, the EUR USD remains treading water within a narrow range above 0.8660, not far from the two-week high, at 0.8700 hit on Tuesday.
Economic Indicator
BoE Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of England (BoE) announces its interest rate decision at the end of its eight scheduled meetings per year. If the BoE is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is usually bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Likewise, if the BoE adopts a dovish view on the UK economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is seen as bearish for GBP.Read more.
Last release: Thu Sep 18, 2025 11:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 4%
Consensus: 4%
Previous: 4%
Source: Bank of England
Economic Indicator
BoE MPC Vote Rate Cut
Interest rates are set by the Bank of England’s (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The MPC sets an interest rate it judges will enable the BoE’s inflation target to be met. It is comprised of nine members – the Governor, the three Deputy Governors, the Bank's Chief Economist and four external members appointed directly by the Chancellor. Investors look at each member’s vote in order to seek cues over how unanimous was the decision on interest rates.Read more.
Last release: Thu Sep 18, 2025 11:00
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 2
Consensus: 2
Previous: 5
Source: Bank of England
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD retreats from daily highs, back near 1.3630
GBP/USD now trims part of its initial advance and slips back to the 1.3630 zone as investors continue to assess the latest decision by the BoE to leave its policy rate unchanged at 4.00%, as widely anticipated. Once again, the MPC voted 7-2 to keep the status quo.
EUR/USD keeps its bid bias near 1.1840
EUR/USD reverses Wednesday’s pullback, setting aside an early drop to the sub-1.1800 region and hovering around the 1.1830-1.1840 band amid modest losses in the US Dollar as investors continue to parse the recent rate cut by the Federal Reserve.
Gold resumes its uptrend, retargets $3,700
Gold prices advance modestly on Thursday, approaching the $3,670 region per troy ounce amid a tepid selling pressure hurting the Greenback and declining US yields across different time frames. In the meantime, traders continue to digest Wednesday’s interest rate cut by the Fed and Chief Powell’s hawkish tilt.
Bitcoin eyes $120,000 following FOMC dovish stance
Bitcoin price trades in green above $117,000 on Thursday after rebounding from key support the previous day. Federal Reserve’s 25 bps interest rate cut and prospects of two more cuts this year lifted risk-on sentiment across markets.
Fed's dot plot signals 50 basis points of additional rate cuts in 2025; GDP revised up
The Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest dot plot indicates that interest rates will average 3.6% by the end of 2025, below the June projection of 3.9%.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.