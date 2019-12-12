EUR/GBP Technical Analysis: Inside symmetrical triangle on UK Election Day

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • EUR/GBP stays inside the one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
  • A descending trend line since late-November adds to the resistance.
  • May 2017 low will be on the seller’s radar during further declines.

EUR/GBP declines to 0.8425 while heading into the European session on Thursday. Even so, the pair stays inside a week-long symmetrical triangle formation.

A possible reason for the pair’s recent lack of momentum could the United Kingdom’s (UK) general election that will begin from 07:00 GMT Thursday till 22:00 GMT. Sellers will look a clear majority of the ruling Conservatives Party to extend the pair’s downpour.

In doing so, the formation support around 0.8400 will act as an intermediate halt ahead of highlighting May 2017 low near 0.8380. It should also be noted that the pair’s further declines will be capped by the year 2017 bottom close to 0.8310.

Alternatively, a hung parliament will push the quote beyond symmetrical triangle resistance, at 0.8463 now, to November 27 low near 0.8500.

Though, a three-week-old downward sloping trend line around 0.8540 could challenge buyers past-0.8500.

EUR/GBP four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.8426
Today Daily Change -8 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.09%
Today daily open 0.8434
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8515
Daily SMA50 0.8618
Daily SMA100 0.8825
Daily SMA200 0.8791
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8464
Previous Daily Low 0.8404
Previous Weekly High 0.8576
Previous Weekly Low 0.8411
Previous Monthly High 0.8659
Previous Monthly Low 0.8499
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8441
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8427
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8403
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8373
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8343
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8464
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8494
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8524

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD clinches 9-month tops above 1.32, as UK heads for polls

GBP/USD clinches 9-month tops above 1.32, as UK heads for polls

Following a Fed-led rally, GBP/USD bulls regain poise and clinch fresh nine-month tops near 1.3230 region, as hopes of Conservatives majority persist ahead of the key event risk for the pound, the UK election. 

GBP/USD News

AUD/USD holds in bullish territories awaiting tariff updates

AUD/USD holds in bullish territories awaiting tariff updates

AUD/USD has morphed into a consolidation of the rally from 0.68 the figure to post-Fed's Powell comment 0.6888 high. The pair is trading bullish according to intraday technical readings.

AUD/USD News

USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update

USD/JPY consolidates FOMC-led losses, awaits tariffs update

USD/JPY holds steady around 108.55 in the Asian trades, as all eyes remain on the US tariffs update for fresh trading impetus. Markets responded to the Fed's dovish stunt overnight by selling US dollar across the board.

USD/JPY News

ECB Preview: How Lagarde's debut Dec decision may drive EUR/USD higher

ECB Preview: How Lagarde's debut Dec decision may drive EUR/USD higher

"Dovish Draghi drags EUR/USD lower" has been one of this analyst's favorite headlines – but there is a new boss in town. Christine Lagarde makes her debut decision and she may attempt to appease ECB hawks, driving the euro higher.

Read more

GBP/USD clinches 9-month tops above 1.32, as UK heads for polls

GBP/USD clinches 9-month tops above 1.32, as UK heads for polls

Following a Fed-led rally, GBP/USD bulls regain poise and clinch fresh nine-month tops near 1.3230 region, as hopes of Conservatives majority persist ahead of the key event risk for the pound, the UK election. 

GBP/USD News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures