EUR/GBP technical analysis: Euro losing steam below 0.9300 against Sterling

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • EUR/GBP is retracing below the 0.9300 figure. 
  • The pullback down can extend towards 0.9245 and 0.9230 levels in the short term.
 

EUR/GBP daily chart

 
EUR/GBP is retracing down after reaching a new 2019 high on Monday at 0.9326. The market almost reached the August 29, 2017 high at the 0.9307 level. 
 

EUR/GBP 4-hour chart

 
 
 
EUR/GBP is trading above its primary SMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the near term. Bulls want to break above 0.9305 to reach 0.9371 on the way up, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator. However, this scenario seems to be less likely as the market is losing momentum.
 
 

 

EUR/GBP 30-minute chart

 
EUR/GBP is pulling back down below the 0.9230 resistance and the 50/100 SMA. The retracement could find potential supports at 0.9245 and the 0.9230 level, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 

Additional key levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.9268
Today Daily Change -0.0020
Today Daily Change % -0.22
Today daily open 0.9288
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9099
Daily SMA50 0.9001
Daily SMA100 0.8832
Daily SMA200 0.8817
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9326
Previous Daily Low 0.9247
Previous Weekly High 0.9318
Previous Weekly Low 0.9132
Previous Monthly High 0.9192
Previous Monthly Low 0.8892
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9278
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9296
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9248
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9208
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9169
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9327
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9366
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9406

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

