EUR/GBP technical analysis: Bearish momentum is weakening

EUR/GBP could be in for a minor corrective bounce to 0.89.

Daily chart indicator shows the bearish momentum has likely run out of steam.

EUR/GBP could be in for a minor bounce, as the key indicator shows the bearish momentum has weakened.

The daily chart moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram has created higher lows in the last few days, contradicting lower lows on EUR/GBP.

That divergence indicates the bearish move is losing traction. Also, on Tuesday, the pair created an inverted hammer candle at the 200-day moving average support, indicating seller exhaustion near key support.

The pair, therefore, could rise to 0.89 in a day or two. As of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8861, representing little change on the day.

The case for a bounce would weaken if the pair drops below Tuesday's low of 0.8838.

Daily chart

Trend: Corrective bounce

Technical levels

EUR/GBP Overview Today last price 0.8861 Today Daily Change 0.0003 Today Daily Change % 0.03 Today daily open 0.8858 Trends Daily SMA20 0.9001 Daily SMA50 0.9061 Daily SMA100 0.8944 Daily SMA200 0.8841 Levels Previous Daily High 0.8892 Previous Daily Low 0.8838 Previous Weekly High 0.9016 Previous Weekly Low 0.8852 Previous Monthly High 0.9326 Previous Monthly Low 0.9016 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8871 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8859 Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8833 Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8809 Daily Pivot Point S3 0.878 Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8887 Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8916 Daily Pivot Point R3 0.894



