EUR/GBP technical analysis: Bearish momentum is weakening

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/GBP could be in for a minor corrective bounce to 0.89. 
  • Daily chart indicator shows the bearish momentum has likely run out of steam. 

EUR/GBP could be in for a minor bounce, as the key indicator shows the bearish momentum has weakened. 

The daily chart moving average convergence divergence (MACD) histogram has created higher lows in the last few days, contradicting lower lows on EUR/GBP

That divergence indicates the bearish move is losing traction. Also, on Tuesday, the pair created an inverted hammer candle at the 200-day moving average support, indicating seller exhaustion near key support. 

The pair, therefore, could rise to 0.89 in a day or two. As of writing, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8861, representing little change on the day. 

The case for a bounce would weaken if the pair drops below Tuesday's low of 0.8838.

Daily chart

Trend: Corrective bounce

Technical levels

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8861
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.03
Today daily open 0.8858
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9001
Daily SMA50 0.9061
Daily SMA100 0.8944
Daily SMA200 0.8841
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8892
Previous Daily Low 0.8838
Previous Weekly High 0.9016
Previous Weekly Low 0.8852
Previous Monthly High 0.9326
Previous Monthly Low 0.9016
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8859
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8833
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8809
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.878
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8887
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8916
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.894

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD stays under pressure as traders await Fed rate decision

EUR/USD stays under pressure as traders await Fed rate decision

Despite shooting up on Tuesday, the EUR/USD pair fails to hold on to recovery gains as it trades near 1.1070 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. All eyes on the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy announcement due at 18:00 GMT.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD charts bullish continuation pattern ahead of the Fed

GBP/USD charts bullish continuation pattern ahead of the Fed

GBP/USD created a bullish outside bar candlestick on Tuesday, signaling a continuation of the recent rally. The outlook would turn bearish if the pair closes below Tuesday's low of 1.2392, in the face of a less dovish Fed outcome.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed

USD/JPY holds on to recovery gains above 108.00 ahead of Fed

Not only upbeat trade numbers from Japan but upbeat trade/political headlines also help the USD/JPY pair to remain firm around 108.20 prior to Wednesday’s European session. Focus on FOMC decision.

USD/JPY News

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.

Gold News

Federal Reserve Preview September 17-18 FOMC: Even Odds

Federal Reserve Preview September 17-18 FOMC: Even Odds

The already complicated economic and bureaucratic circumstances for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision were further disturbed when Saudi oil facilities were attacked over the weekend.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures