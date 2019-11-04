EUR/GBP technical analysis: 21-day EMA, 0.8724/25 limit short-term recovery

- EUR/GBP marks repeated reversals from a multi-month old rising support line amid oversold RSI conditions.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the resistances.
The EUR/GBP pair’s repeated bounces off an upward sloping trend line since mid-March isn’t speaking loudly for the quote’s strength as multiple key resistances lie untouched. The pair traders around 0.86353 by the press time of the pre-European session on Monday.
With the oversold conditions of 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) favoring the pair’s recovery, 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) level of 0.8690 and a horizontal area including March month high and late-May low, around 0.8725, questions the buyers.
Additionally, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-August upside, at 0.8800, adds to resistances, a break of which could propel prices to 0.8870 numbers to the north.
Meanwhile, a downside break of 0.8580 support line can avail 0.8500 as an intermediate halt prior to revisiting March month low near 0.8470.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8634
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.8632
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.87
|Daily SMA50
|0.884
|Daily SMA100
|0.8944
|Daily SMA200
|0.8814
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8638
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8595
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8654
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8595
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9022
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8575
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8621
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8611
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8606
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8579
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8648
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8664
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.869
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Trade optimism may bolster bullish setup
EUR/USD is better bid following Friday's bullish hammer candle. The US-China trade optimism could yield a test of the 200-day average resistance. On the data front, the focus is on the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence and the US Factory Orders.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid ahead of UK PMI, trade/Brexit headlines in play
GBP/USD stays mostly positive amid receding threats of no-deal Brexit. Tories lead in early-election polls, risk-on stays on the cards. The UK Construction PMI, US factory Orders to decorate economic calendar.
USD/JPY: Holding 2.5-month rising trendline
USD/JPY found bids below the support of the trendline connecting Aug. 26 and Oct. 3 lows on Friday. So far, however, Friday's defense of the trendline has failed to draw bids.
Gold: Under pressure around $1513 amid mixed trade headlines
Mixed sentiment concerning the US-China trade deal seems to limit the market’s recent momentum, which in turn stops gold from extending its latest run-up. Gold stops three-day-old run-up.
USD/CNH: Hits 2.5-month low, slow descent continues
USD/CNH pair fell to 7.02582 a few minutes ago. That was the lowest level since Aug. 14. The daily chart shows a head-and-shoulders breakdown. The pair looks set to test the 100-day average for first since early May.