  • EUR/GBP lacks any firm intraday direction and remains confined in a narrow trading band.
  • Talks for more aggressive rate hikes by the ECB underpin the Euro and lend some support.
  • Traders look to the flash German CPI and BoE Governor Bailey’s speech for some impetus.

The EUR/GBP cross struggles to capitalize on a two-day-old recovery move from the 0.8575-0.8570 support zone and oscillates in a narrow trading band on Tuesday. The cross, however, manages to hold above the 100-day SMA and trades around mid-0.8600s during the early European session.

The downside for the EUR/GBP cross remains cushioned in the wake of more hawkish comments by European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers recently, which point to a series of interest rate hikes ahead. In fact, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday that Eurozone inflation has not peaked yet. Adding to this, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot noted that the risk of doing too little is clearly more pronounced than doing too much. This, along with the emergence of fresh US Dollar selling, continues to underpin the shared currency and offers support to the cross.

Adding to this, a bleak outlook for the UK economy contributes to the British Pound's underperformance and acts as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. This, however, is offset by expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will continue to raise borrowing costs to combat stubbornly high inflation. The mixed fundamental backdrop, in turn, is holding back traders from placing aggressive directional bets and capping the upside for the EUR/GBP cross. Market participants also seem reluctant ahead of the flash German CPI figures and BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's scheduled speech on Tuesday.

From a technical perspective, repeated failures to find bearish acceptance below the 100 DMA warrants some caution for bearish traders. That said, the EUR/GBP pair's inability to gain any meaningful traction makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming a near-term bottom and positioning for further gains.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/GBP

Overview
Today last price 0.8644
Today Daily Change -0.0006
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8694
Daily SMA50 0.8726
Daily SMA100 0.862
Daily SMA200 0.8535
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.8676
Previous Daily Low 0.8587
Previous Weekly High 0.8701
Previous Weekly Low 0.8572
Previous Monthly High 0.8867
Previous Monthly Low 0.8572
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8642
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8621
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.86
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8549
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8511
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8689
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8726
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8777

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

