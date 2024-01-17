EUR/GBP struggles to gain ground above 0.8600 following UK CPI data

- EUR/GBP loses momentum to 0.8595 following stronger UK CPI data.
- The United Kingdom CPI rose 4.0% YoY in December vs. 3.9% prior, stronger than expected.
- German Economic Confidence Unexpectedly improved in January.
- The December Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) will be due on Wednesday.
The EUR/GBP cross drops below the 0.8600 psychological mark during the early European session on Wednesday. The downtick of the cross is backed by the upbeat December UK inflation. The cross will face the initial support level near a low of 0.8580 and a key resistance level near the 100-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) on the daily chart. At press time, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8595, down 0.11% on the day.
The latest data from the Office for National Statistics on Wednesday revealed that the UK Consumer Price Index rose by 4.0% YoY in December from 3.9% in the previous reading, while the Core CPI arrived at 5.1% YoY versus 5.1% prior. Both figures came in better than market expectations. On a monthly basis, the headline CPI figure grew by 0.4% MoM in December from a 0.2% drop in November, above the consensus of a 0.2% increase. In response to the data, the Pound Sterling (GBP) attracts some buyers and acts as a headwind for the EUR/GBP cross.
On the Euro docket, German Economic Confidence Unexpectedly improved in January. The German ZEW Indicator of Economic Sentiment grew to 15.2 in January from 12.8 in December, better than the market expectation of 12.8. The current situation index dropped to -77.3 versus -77.1 prior, lower than the consensus of -77.0. Meanwhile, the ZEW survey showed that confidence in the Eurozone experienced a slight decrease in January. The figure came in at 22.7 versus 23.0 prior, better than the 21.9 estimated.
An upsurge in inflation in Germany and the Eurozone in December has no impact on monetary policy expectations. The European Central Bank (ECB) officials emphasized the uncertainty over interest rates and inflation and said they would begin cutting interest rates this spring. Nonetheless, ECB chief Mario Centeno said that a rate cut should be part of the discussion and no option should be taken off the table.
Looking ahead, the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for December will be due later on Wednesday. On Friday, investors will monitor the German Producer Price Index (PPI) and UK Retail Sales. These figures could give a clear direction to the EUR/GBP cross.
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8614
|Today Daily Change
|0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|0.8607
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8639
|Daily SMA50
|0.8649
|Daily SMA100
|0.8649
|Daily SMA200
|0.8646
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.862
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8591
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8621
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8587
|Previous Monthly High
|0.8715
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8549
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8609
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8602
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8592
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8577
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8621
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8635
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.865
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2650 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD is rebounding above 1.2650, finding fresh support from an unexpected increase in the headline UK annual CPI inflation data. The hot inflation data dashes hopes of aggressive BoE interest rate cuts this year, lifting the Pound Sterling.
EUR/USD recovers toward 1.0900 amid hawkish ECB-speak
EUR/USD is recovering losses while heading toward 1.0900 early Wednesday. The US Dollar is taking a breather amid a risk-off mood, The Euro is finding a floor, thanks to the hawkish ECB chorus. US Retail Sales data is next in focus.
Gold price bounces off weekly low to defend 50-day pivotal support, not out of the woods yet
Gold price (XAU/USD) remains under some selling pressure for the second straight day and maintains its offered tone through the early part of the European session on Wednesday.
Bitcoin hits new milestone, $665.3 million worth BTC transferred in largest transaction in 2024
Bitcoin sees a spike in large transactions in 2024. BTC’s three of four largest transactions occurred on January 16. Bitcoin traders moved 42,870 BTC in one hour, the highest hourly movement recorded in six months.
A shift in the Waller doctrine and a giant question mark about China's economy into 2024
The tone set by Fed Governor Waller has caused a shift in bond markets, indicating that there may not be a swift rate-cutting trajectory as previously expected.