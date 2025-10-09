EUR/GBP strengthens above 0.8650, French political uncertainty might cap the EUR’s upside
- EUR/GBP gains ground near 0.8680 in Thursday’s early European session.
- France’s Macron will appoint a new Prime Minister within 48 hours.
- BoE's Pill said policymakers should adopt a 'conservative' approach to setting rates.
The EUR/GBP cross rebounds to around 0.8680 during the early European session on Thursday. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the Pound Sterling (GBP) as French President Emmanuel Macron is set to appoint a new Prime Minister in the next 48 hours. The European Central Bank (ECB) Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts will be released later on Thursday. Also, ECB policymaker Philip Lane is scheduled to speak.
The political crisis in France after the shock resignation of France’s Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his government dragged the EUR lower in the previous session. French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday that he will name a new Prime Minister within the next 48 hours in the latest effort to end a period of political turmoil in the Eurozone's second-largest economy.
The announcement could offer some near-term support to the EUR. However, lingering political uncertainty in France might continue to limit the potential upside for the cross.
On the GBP’s front, Bank of England (BoE) Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Wednesday that central bankers should adopt a "conservative" approach to setting interest rates, including responding firmly if price growth gets out of hand. The upside for the major pair might be capped, as the uncertainty over the BoE’s monetary policy outlook has increased.
The latest BoE Financial Policy Committee (FPC) Record noted that UK households and businesses remain resilient despite the "higher cost of living and borrowing costs". The minutes further stated that the overall global risk outlook remains elevated, with potential spillovers to the UK financial system considered “material."
