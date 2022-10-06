- EUR/GBP gains traction for the third successive day on Thursday, though lacks bullish conviction.
- Worries about the UK government’s fiscal plans weigh on sterling and continue to offer support.
- Recession fears act as a headwind for the euro and keep a lid on any further gains for the cross.
The EUR/GBP cross attracts some buying for the third straight day on Thursday and sticks to its intraday gains through the early European session. The cross is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around mid-0.8700s, and is looking to build on the recovery from a nearly three-week low touched on Tuesday.
Concerns about the new UK government's fiscal policy turn out to be a key factor behind the British pound's relative underperformance and offers some support to the EUR/GBP cross. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss defended the tax-cut plan at the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday, saying that cutting taxes is the right thing to do morally and economically.
Investors remain worried that the tax cuts will worsen inflation and force the Bank of England to turn more hawkish, creating additional headwinds for the economy amid looming recession risks. It is worth recalling that the markets have been pricing in the possibility of a bumper 100 bps rate hike by the UK central bank at its next monetary policy meeting in November.
The shared currency, on the other hand, benefits from the emergence of fresh US dollar selling. This is seen as another actor factor acting as a tailwind for the EUR/GBP cross. The uptick, however, lacks bullish conviction amid fears of a deeper economic downturn in the Eurozone, which were further fueled by the disappointing release of German Factory Orders on Thursday.
The mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution before placing aggressive bullish bets around the EUR/GBP cross and positioning for any further appreciating move. Market participants now look forward to the UK Construction PMI and the Eurozone Retail Sales figures for a fresh impetus. The focus, however, will be on the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/GBP
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8753
|Today Daily Change
|0.0031
|Today Daily Change %
|0.36
|Today daily open
|0.8722
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8766
|Daily SMA50
|0.8594
|Daily SMA100
|0.8564
|Daily SMA200
|0.8472
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8777
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8692
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9254
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8752
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9254
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8744
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8683
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8598
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8768
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8815
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8854
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
