GBP/JPY extends gains as political uncertainty in Japan weighs on the Yen

  • GBP/JPY extends gains as broad-based Yen weakness persists amid rising political uncertainty in Japan.
  • Snap election speculation fuels fiscal concerns, pushing JGB yields to fresh 27-year highs.
  • Markets look ahead to Japan’s PPI and key UK economic releases later this week.
Vishal Chaturvedi

The British Pound (GBP) pushes higher against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Tuesday, supported by broad-based Yen weakness as political developments in Japan weigh on sentiment. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading around 213.82, up about 0.40% on the day, holding close to levels last seen in July 2008.

The Yen’s underperformance follows reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering dissolving the lower house and calling a snap general election as early as February. The prospect of an early vote has lifted expectations of looser fiscal policy and increased political spending, as investors grow wary of Japan’s already large debt load.

Expectations of increased stimulus and heavier debt issuance have rippled through Japan’s bond market, with the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield climbing to around 2.166%, its highest level in 27 years.

This development is also complicating the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy outlook. Elevated political uncertainty and rising fiscal risks could delay the timing of the next rate increase, as the central bank proceeds cautiously with policy normalisation.

In FX markets, the reaction has been a renewed wave of Yen selling, with USD/JPY near one-and-a-half-year highs and the Yen falling to fresh all-time lows against both the Euro (EUR) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The renewed bout of broad-based weakness has revived talk of potential intervention, as authorities in Tokyo continue to warn against excessive and one-sided FX moves.

The Japanese economic docket is relatively light this week, keeping the focus on political risk and FX flows. Attention will turn to Thursday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) release.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Retail Sales growth slowed at the end of last year. Data released by the British Retail Consortium showed that Retail Sales rose 1.0% YoY on a like-for-like basis in December 2025, marking the weakest pace in seven months. The reading came in above market expectations for a 0.6% increase but eased from the previous month’s 1.2% rise.

Looking ahead, attention will turn to a heavy slate of UK economic releases on Thursday, with monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures taking centre stage.

Japanese Yen Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.08%0.01%0.43%0.00%0.19%0.12%0.15%
EUR-0.08%-0.06%0.35%-0.08%0.10%0.04%0.07%
GBP-0.01%0.06%0.38%-0.02%0.17%0.10%0.13%
JPY-0.43%-0.35%-0.38%-0.42%-0.23%-0.31%-0.27%
CAD-0.00%0.08%0.02%0.42%0.18%0.11%0.14%
AUD-0.19%-0.10%-0.17%0.23%-0.18%-0.07%-0.06%
NZD-0.12%-0.04%-0.10%0.31%-0.11%0.07%0.03%
CHF-0.15%-0.07%-0.13%0.27%-0.14%0.06%-0.03%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
