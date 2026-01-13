GBP/JPY extends gains as political uncertainty in Japan weighs on the Yen

The British Pound (GBP) pushes higher against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Tuesday, supported by broad-based Yen weakness as political developments in Japan weigh on sentiment. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY is trading around 213.82, up about 0.40% on the day, holding close to levels last seen in July 2008.

The Yen’s underperformance follows reports that Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is considering dissolving the lower house and calling a snap general election as early as February. The prospect of an early vote has lifted expectations of looser fiscal policy and increased political spending, as investors grow wary of Japan’s already large debt load.

Expectations of increased stimulus and heavier debt issuance have rippled through Japan’s bond market, with the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) yield climbing to around 2.166%, its highest level in 27 years.

This development is also complicating the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy outlook. Elevated political uncertainty and rising fiscal risks could delay the timing of the next rate increase, as the central bank proceeds cautiously with policy normalisation.

In FX markets, the reaction has been a renewed wave of Yen selling, with USD/JPY near one-and-a-half-year highs and the Yen falling to fresh all-time lows against both the Euro (EUR) and the Swiss Franc (CHF). The renewed bout of broad-based weakness has revived talk of potential intervention, as authorities in Tokyo continue to warn against excessive and one-sided FX moves.

The Japanese economic docket is relatively light this week, keeping the focus on political risk and FX flows. Attention will turn to Thursday’s Producer Price Index (PPI) release.

In the United Kingdom (UK), Retail Sales growth slowed at the end of last year. Data released by the British Retail Consortium showed that Retail Sales rose 1.0% YoY on a like-for-like basis in December 2025, marking the weakest pace in seven months. The reading came in above market expectations for a 0.6% increase but eased from the previous month’s 1.2% rise.

Looking ahead, attention will turn to a heavy slate of UK economic releases on Thursday, with monthly Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures taking centre stage.