TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/CHF trades mixed as US inflation, Fed independence concerns weigh on Dollar

  • US headline CPI comes in line with expectations,  while core inflation softened modestly.
  • Tensions surrounding Fed independence continue to weigh on the US Dollar.
  • The Swiss Franc benefits from geopolitical and institutional uncertainty.
USD/CHF trades mixed as US inflation, Fed independence concerns weigh on Dollar
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/CHF trades around 0.7980 on Tuesday at the time of writing, up 0.10% on the day, but off its intraday high following the release of US inflation data. The pair reacted moderately to the macroeconomic figures, as markets remain torn between inflation data, which remains stable, and a political backdrop that continues to weigh on the US Dollar (USD).

The US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 2.7% YoY in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), matching November’s increase and fully in line with market forecasts. However, core Consumer Price Index, which excludes the volatile food and energy components, remained unchanged at 2.6% on an annual basis, missing expectations of an increase to 2.7%. On a monthly basis, headline CPI increased by 0.3%, while core CPI rose by 0.2%. The report highlights that shelter costs remain the main driver of monthly inflation, while food and energy prices also recorded moderate increases.

These figures reinforce the view of a gradual but incomplete disinflation process, leaving limited room for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to quickly alter its monetary policy path. Markets are now pricing in around a 95% chance that the Fed will keep interest rates unchanged at its January meeting, while expectations for a rate cut as early as March have dropped sharply in recent days, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

At the same time, labor market indicators are sending mixed signals. The four-week average of weekly private employment changes reported by Automatic Data Processing (ADP) edged up to 11,750 jobs per week in mid-December, from 11,000 previously. This confirms that job creation in the US private sector remains positive, but at a modest pace, insufficient to fully dispel concerns about an economic slowdown.

The US Dollar, however, remains undermined by non-economic factors. Reports of a criminal investigation targeting Fed Chair Jerome Powell have reignited concerns about the central bank’s independence. This situation is part of a long-running conflict between US President Donald Trump and the Fed Chair, fueling institutional unease that weighs on monetary policy credibility. Several major central banks have issued a joint statement in support of Jerome Powell, underlining the importance of central bank independence.

Credit rating agencies are closely monitoring developments. Fitch Ratings recalled that Federal Reserve independence is a key pillar supporting the US sovereign rating, while S&P Global Ratings also stressed that Fed credibility is a cornerstone of US institutional strength. These statements contribute to keeping a political risk premium embedded in the US Dollar.

In this environment, the Swiss Franc (CHF) continues to benefit from sustained safe-haven demand, driven by both geopolitical tensions and doubts surrounding US monetary governance.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.01%-0.02%0.48%-0.05%0.05%0.01%0.07%
EUR0.01%-0.01%0.50%-0.04%0.05%0.03%0.08%
GBP0.02%0.00%0.51%-0.03%0.06%0.04%0.09%
JPY-0.48%-0.50%-0.51%-0.52%-0.42%-0.46%-0.40%
CAD0.05%0.04%0.03%0.52%0.10%0.06%0.12%
AUD-0.05%-0.05%-0.06%0.42%-0.10%-0.03%-0.00%
NZD-0.01%-0.03%-0.04%0.46%-0.06%0.03%0.06%
CHF-0.07%-0.08%-0.09%0.40%-0.12%0.00%-0.06%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD remains unable to gather upside traction

EUR/USD keeps its bearish sentiment well in place following Tuesday’s deep decline, retesting the 1.1640 region on the back of humble losses in the US Dollar. In the meantime, investors should shift their attention to Thursday’s Initial Jobless Claims and comments from Fed officials.

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

GBP/USD trims gains, recedes toward 1.3420

Following its risk-linked peers, GBP/USD now faces some selling pressure and retreats toward the 1.3420 zone as US markets draw to a close on Wednesday. Moving forward, the British Pound is expected to closely follow Thursday’s data releases in the UK, including GDP figures.

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold hits fresh record highs, targets $4,650

Gold extended its recovery on Wednesday, quickly shrugging off Tuesday’s setback and pushing to fresh all-time highs near $4,650 per troy ounce. The rally in the yellow metal was underpinned by a softer US Dollar, falling US Treasury yields, and growing expectations that the Federal Reserve could deliver additional rate cuts.

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin whale and derivatives activity rises amid weak price action

Litecoin has seen a surge in whale activity and derivatives interest over the past three days, despite subdued prices. Whale transactions have risen consistently over the past three days, reaching a five-week high. In contrast to the current move, LTC's price was higher the last time whale activity reached these levels.

US economic outlook: January 2026

US economic outlook: January 2026

Jerome Powell's eight-year tenure as Chair of the Federal Reserve is coming to a close during a period of intense pressure on the US central bank and divided views among policymakers about the appropriate stance of monetary policy. 

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid gains momentum amid staking, Open Interest rebound

Hyperliquid is showing renewed strength, trading above $26.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday, as bulls regain control following a period of consolidation. The rebound is largely supported by improving on-chain metrics and growing derivatives market activity.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers