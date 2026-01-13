ADP Employment Change 4-week average edges higher in late December
ADP Employment Change Weekly in the United States (US) rises to 11,750 per week on average for the four weeks ending December 20, from a revised 11,000 previously, according to Automatic Data Processing (ADP). The data confirms that job creation in the US private sector remains positive, although the pace of hiring stays relatively modest.
Since the start of 2025, the indicator has averaged 2,320, with an all-time high of 17,500 recorded in November and a record low of -11,750 thousand over the same period.
Market reaction
The report had no significant impact on the US Dollar (USD), with the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovering around 99.00 at the time of writing, up 0.15% on the day, and EUR/USD fluctuating around 1.1650, down 0.10% on the day, as investors await US CPI data.
(This story was corrected on January 13 at 13:45 GMT to say that the release is for the four weeks ending December 20, and not December 27 as previously reported.)
Economic Indicator
ADP Employment Change 4-week average
The preliminary ADP weekly estimate, released by Automatic Data Processing Inc, provides a four-week moving average of the latest total private-employment change in the US. Generally, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Tue Jan 13, 2026 13:15
Frequency: Weekly
Actual: 11.75K
Consensus: -
Previous: 11.5K
Source: ADP Research Institute
The ADP weekly report provides the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America's largest payrolls provider, as the harbringer of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Author
Ghiles Guezout
FXStreet
Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.