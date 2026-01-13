ADP Employment Change 4-week average edges higher in late December

ADP Employment Change Weekly in the United States (US) rises to 11,750 per week on average for the four weeks ending December 20, from a revised 11,000 previously, according to Automatic Data Processing (ADP). The data confirms that job creation in the US private sector remains positive, although the pace of hiring stays relatively modest.

Since the start of 2025, the indicator has averaged 2,320, with an all-time high of 17,500 recorded in November and a record low of -11,750 thousand over the same period.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.12% 0.35% -0.10% -0.04% -0.10% 0.03% EUR 0.05% -0.06% 0.37% -0.08% 0.00% -0.07% 0.05% GBP 0.12% 0.06% 0.41% 0.02% 0.11% 0.02% 0.13% JPY -0.35% -0.37% -0.41% -0.38% -0.30% -0.38% -0.24% CAD 0.10% 0.08% -0.02% 0.38% 0.07% -0.00% 0.11% AUD 0.04% -0.01% -0.11% 0.30% -0.07% -0.09% 0.04% NZD 0.10% 0.07% -0.02% 0.38% 0.00% 0.09% 0.13% CHF -0.03% -0.05% -0.13% 0.24% -0.11% -0.04% -0.13% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Market reaction

The report had no significant impact on the US Dollar (USD), with the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovering around 99.00 at the time of writing, up 0.15% on the day, and EUR/USD fluctuating around 1.1650, down 0.10% on the day, as investors await US CPI data.

(This story was corrected on January 13 at 13:45 GMT to say that the release is for the four weeks ending December 20, and not December 27 as previously reported.)