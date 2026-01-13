TRENDING:
ADP Employment Change 4-week average edges higher in late December

ADP Employment Change 4-week average edges higher in late December
Ghiles Guezout

ADP Employment Change Weekly in the United States (US) rises to 11,750 per week on average for the four weeks ending December 20, from a revised 11,000 previously, according to Automatic Data Processing (ADP). The data confirms that job creation in the US private sector remains positive, although the pace of hiring stays relatively modest.

Since the start of 2025, the indicator has averaged 2,320, with an all-time high of 17,500 recorded in November and a record low of -11,750 thousand over the same period.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.05%-0.12%0.35%-0.10%-0.04%-0.10%0.03%
EUR0.05%-0.06%0.37%-0.08%0.00%-0.07%0.05%
GBP0.12%0.06%0.41%0.02%0.11%0.02%0.13%
JPY-0.35%-0.37%-0.41%-0.38%-0.30%-0.38%-0.24%
CAD0.10%0.08%-0.02%0.38%0.07%-0.00%0.11%
AUD0.04%-0.01%-0.11%0.30%-0.07%-0.09%0.04%
NZD0.10%0.07%-0.02%0.38%0.00%0.09%0.13%
CHF-0.03%-0.05%-0.13%0.24%-0.11%-0.04%-0.13%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Market reaction

The report had no significant impact on the US Dollar (USD), with the US Dollar Index (DXY) hovering around 99.00 at the time of writing, up 0.15% on the day, and EUR/USD fluctuating around 1.1650, down 0.10% on the day, as investors await US CPI data.

(This story was corrected on January 13 at 13:45 GMT to say that the release is for the four weeks ending December 20, and not December 27 as previously reported.)

Economic Indicator

ADP Employment Change 4-week average

The preliminary ADP weekly estimate, released by Automatic Data Processing Inc, provides a four-week moving average of the latest total private-employment change in the US. Generally, a rise in the indicator has positive implications for consumer spending and stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is traditionally seen as bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Tue Jan 13, 2026 13:15

Frequency: Weekly

Actual: 11.75K

Consensus: -

Previous: 11.5K

Source: ADP Research Institute

The ADP weekly report provides the change in private sector employment, offering the most current view of the labor market based on ADP's fine-grained, high-frequency data. Traders often consider employment figures from ADP, America's largest payrolls provider, as the harbringer of the Bureau of Labor Statistics release of Nonfarm Payrolls.

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

