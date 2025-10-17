EUR/GBP trades steadily around 0.8700 on Friday at the time of writing, supported by improved political sentiment in France after Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu survived two no-confidence motions in parliament. The vote outcome eased tensions following weeks of political turmoil, providing temporary support to the Euro (EUR) against the British Pound (GBP).

In the United Kingdom (UK), recent data showed the economy expanding slightly, though underlying pressures remain. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Thursday that Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose by 0.1% MoM in August after a 0.1% contraction in July, while Industrial Production increased by 0.4% MoM. These results point to a mild recovery in manufacturing activity. However, the relief could be short-lived as Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves confirmed that the Autumn Budget will include new tax hikes aimed at restoring fiscal stability, a move likely to weigh on domestic demand.

In the Eurozone, inflation data released earlier this week showed that price pressures remain stable but still above target. The Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) rose 2.2% YoY in September, while core inflation stood at 2.4%, the highest since April. Several European Central Bank (ECB) officials have reiterated that monetary policy is likely close to its neutral point, suggesting limited room for further rate cuts.

Overall, the combination of political stabilization in France and lingering fiscal concerns in the UK continues to favor the Euro, keeping EUR/GBP well anchored around the 0.8700 level.