TRENDING:
Canada CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP steady ahead of UK inflation report, Eurozone stability concerns linger

  • UK headline CPI inflation is expected to accelerate to 4.0% in September, in line with the Bank of England’s forecast.
  • Cautious remarks from Catherine Mann temper expectations of further BoE rate cuts.
  • In the Eurozone, Christine Lagarde’s speech and fragile political stability in France limit the Euro’s upside.
EUR/GBP steady ahead of UK inflation report, Eurozone stability concerns linger
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

EUR/GBP remains steady below 0.8700 on Tuesday as investors turn cautious ahead of the UK inflation report due on Wednesday. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) is expected to show that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 4.0%YoY in September, up from 3.8% in August, matching the Bank of England’s (BoE) projections.

This pickup in prices could reinforce the BoE’s policy dilemma, as it faces persistent inflationary pressures alongside signs of a cooling labour market. Last week, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Catherine Mann warned of upside risks to inflation and urged caution over additional rate cuts, noting that “the labour market has modestly loosened but it is not falling off a cliff.”

On the Eurozone, the Euro (EUR) remains under pressure despite some modest political relief. The victory of French Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu in recent no-confidence votes provided short-term support to the common currency, but the challenge of pushing a tightening budget through a deeply divided parliament continues to weigh on sentiment. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde is due to speak later in the day, though markets expect no new guidance after several appearances last week.

In Germany, weak producer price data underline the fragility of the recovery. According to Destatis, the Producer Price Index (PPI) fell by 0.1% MoM in September, against expectations for a 0.1% increase, while the annual decline eased to -1.7% from -2.2% in August. These figures, combined with sluggish growth prospects for 2025, leave the ECB with limited room to tighten policy further.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.17%0.18%0.56%0.16%0.42%0.50%0.13%
EUR-0.17%0.02%0.39%-0.01%0.25%0.32%-0.04%
GBP-0.18%-0.02%0.37%-0.02%0.24%0.31%-0.05%
JPY-0.56%-0.39%-0.37%-0.41%-0.15%-0.08%-0.43%
CAD-0.16%0.01%0.02%0.41%0.26%0.34%-0.03%
AUD-0.42%-0.25%-0.24%0.15%-0.26%0.07%-0.33%
NZD-0.50%-0.32%-0.31%0.08%-0.34%-0.07%-0.36%
CHF-0.13%0.04%0.05%0.43%0.03%0.33%0.36%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds losses below 1.1650 ahead of ECB-speak

EUR/USD holds its two-day downtrend below 1.1650 in the European session on Tuesday. The pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar gains on hopes that the ongoing US government shutdown will end this week and the easing of US-China trade tensions. Speeches from ECB officials are eyed. 

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD weakens below 1.3400 on renewed USD demand

GBP/USD drops further below 1.3400  in European trading on Tuesday. The US Dollar finds fresh demand on easing US-China trade tensions. Traders will closely watch the US-China trade talks and UK September Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data due later this week. 

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold moves further away from record high as firmer USD offsets supporting factors

Gold extends its Asian session retracement slide from the vicinity of the all-time peak and touches a fresh daily low, around the $4,331-4,330 region in the last hour. The US Dollar attracts buyers for the third straight day, and turns out to be a key factor that prompts some profit-taking amid still overbought conditions on the daily chart.

Canada CPI seen rising in September, complicating BoC rate-cut outlook

Canada CPI seen rising in September, complicating BoC rate-cut outlook

Statistics Canada will publish September’s inflation figures on Tuesday. The numbers will give the Bank of Canada (BoC) a fresh read on price pressure as the central bank weighs its next move on interest rates. The BoC is expected to trim the interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25% at its meeting on October 29.

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Anxious relief over the state of the global economy

Relief that the global economy, and all its regional parts, are doing much better than expected in the Spring despite the US tariff shock. Anxiety that underneath the recent benign economy and markets, tectonic shifts are underway, still in their early stages and poorly understood.

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap price is under pressure as whales off-loads and investors lock in profits

PancakeSwap (CAKE) trades in red below $2.90 at the time of writing on Tuesday after facing rejection from the key level in the previous day. On-chain data further supports the bearish outlook as profit-taking among holders rises and large holders have been offloading their positions.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers