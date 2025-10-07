TRENDING:
Fed Minutes
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
EUR/GBP stays near 0.8700, further downside appears due to political instability in France

  • EUR/GBP may further depreciate after France's Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his government resigned on Monday.
  • ECB President Christine Lagarde told that the ECB has achieved its disinflation targets.
  • The Pound Sterling may gain support as markets remain cautious about the BoE policy stance.
Akhtar Faruqui

EUR/GBP stays silent after two days of losses, trading around 0.8690 during the Asian hours on Tuesday. The currency cross may further lose as the Euro (EUR) struggles after France's new Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu and his government resigned on Monday.

Lecornu has resigned just weeks after his appointment, making it the shortest-lived administration in modern French history. Fitch downgraded France's ratings last month, and Moody's is widely anticipated to follow suit before the end of October.

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde stated before the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee that the ECB has met its disinflation targets. Lagarde also hinted at the potential for the Euro to play a larger role in global trade amid efforts by the Trump administration to erode international confidence in the US Dollar (USD).

The EUR/GBP cross may further lose ground as the Pound Sterling (GBP) could receive support from the market caution regarding the Bank of England’s (BoE) policy stance. This could be attributed to the persistent inflationary pressures and cooling labour market conditions. German Factory Orders for August will be eyed later in the day.

The BoE projected at the August policy meeting that inflation would peak around 4% in September. However, Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli and MPC member Catherine Mann cautioned last week that the recent inflation shocks should not be viewed as temporary.

Euro Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.19%0.20%0.11%0.08%0.17%0.37%0.05%
EUR-0.19%0.03%-0.07%-0.11%0.00%0.18%-0.01%
GBP-0.20%-0.03%-0.10%-0.14%0.03%0.13%-0.03%
JPY-0.11%0.07%0.10%-0.02%0.10%0.17%-0.07%
CAD-0.08%0.11%0.14%0.02%0.08%0.25%0.10%
AUD-0.17%-0.00%-0.03%-0.10%-0.08%0.04%-0.06%
NZD-0.37%-0.18%-0.13%-0.17%-0.25%-0.04%-0.25%
CHF-0.05%0.00%0.03%0.07%-0.10%0.06%0.25%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD puts the 1.1600 support to the test

EUR/USD retreats for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, challenging the 1.1600 level on the back of the firmer Greenback, while investors continue to closely follow political developments from France. Moving forward, Chair Powell is expected to speak on Thursday.

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

GBP/USD flirts with daily troughs below 1.3400

The selling pressure on GBP/USD now picks up pace and drags Cable to the area of two-day lows near 1.3380 against the backdrop of persistent buying interest in the Greenback ahead of comments from Fed officials and the publication of the FOMC Minutes.

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold runs past $4,000 amid continued demand for safety

Gold prices now look sidelined just above the ket $4,000 mark per troy ounce, propped up by intense safe-haven demand as investors continue to assess French politics, the likelihood of a protracted US shutdown, hopes of a looser fiscal policy in Japan, and rising bets for Fed rate cuts.

US economic outlook: October 2025

US economic outlook: October 2025

The economic outlook is unusually cloudy at present. On Oct. 1, the federal government shut down as lawmakers failed to pass a bill to fund the government past September. As we go to print, the shutdown continues with a reopening date uncertain.

