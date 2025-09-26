NATO warns Russia after airspace incursion in Estonia, raising geopolitical risks that pressured the Euro.

ECB Consumer Expectations Survey shows inflation forecast of 2.8% for one year, while the five-year projection rises modestly.

Traders eye UK budget details and Eurozone inflation data, alongside Trump’s new tariffs targeting key European exports.

The Euro (EUR) reverses its course against the British Pound (GBP) amid a scarce economic docket in Europe and the UK on Friday, although geopolitics could be the reason that pushed the shared currency lower. EUR/GBP trades at 0.8729, down 0.14% at the time of writing.

Shared currency drops 0.14% as geopolitics overshadow light UK, Eurozone dockets

Tensions in Europe seem to weigh on the Euro as NATO warned Russia that it is prepared to intercept Russian aircraft. According to Bloomberg, European officials privately told Russia they are ready to shoot down jets and view Russia’s incursion into Estonia as deliberate.

Data-wise, the European Central Bank (ECB) released the Consumer Expectations Survey on Friday, which showed that households forecast inflation in one year at 2.8% and for the 5-year projection rose from 2.1% to 2.2%.

On the UK front, a scarce docket left traders adrift to the weak Flash PMI figures revealed on Tuesday. Traders are also eyeing further details of the upcoming UK budget on November 26.

Market participants should also be keen on the US President Donald Trump's fresh tariffs, which could impact Europe. He imposed 100% duties on pharmaceuticals, 50% on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products, 40% on upholstered furniture and a 25% levy on heavy trucks.

Next week, the docket in Europe will feature Business Climate, Consumer Confidence, the Economic Sentiment Indicator, September inflation figures and a flurry of ECB speakers. Also, traders should be wary of Flash PMIs, German inflation and Retail Sales.

In the UK, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures would be eyed and speeches by members of the Bank of England.

EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Technical outlook

EUR/GBP sits near weekly highs, though forming a 'dark cloud cover' chart pattern, an indication that a retracement could be underway. The Relative Strength Index (RSI), despite being bullish, provided further confirmation as the index edges lower towards its neutral level.

That said, if EUR/GBP drops below 0.8700, the next support would be the 20-day SMA at 0.8686, ahead of the 50-day SMA at 0.8671. On the flip side, if buyers reclaim 0.8750, the next area of interest would be 0.8800.