EUR/GBP slightly rises following BoE’s decision, European inflation figures

- The EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8545, with 0.25% gains.
- The BoE held interest rates steady, as expected.
- Eurozone’s inflation figures from January came in higher than expected
In Thursday's session, the EUR/GBP rose to 0.8545, showing a 0.25% gain. The pair's daily chart maintains a neutral to bearish perspective, with bulls attempting to regain control and building momentum. Buyers won momentum after hot inflation figures from the Eurozone but the Bank of England’s hawkish stance may limit the upside.
The Bank of England opted to keep interest rates steady at 5.25%, marking the fourth consecutive unchanged decision. Six of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members supported maintaining the status quo, while Catherine Mann and Jonathan Haskel voted for a 25 basis points increase to 5.50%, and Swati Dhingra endorsed a similar-sized decrease. In addition, during the press conference, Andrew Bailey emphasized keeping interest rates higher for longer showing confindence that inflation will eventually reach the bank's 2% target.
On the other hand, the Eurozone’s Core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) came in higher than expected at 3.3% and gave the Euro a lift. However, after the first decisions of the European Central Bank (ECB) and the BoE, monetary policies divergences are favoring the Pound as markets anticipate less easing by the British bank. Incoming data will still dictate the trajectory of the cross for the next sessions.
EUR/GBP levels to watch
Based on the technical indicators from the daily chart, the bears seem to be maintaining control on a broader scale despite the gains. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is on a positive slope, indicating potential strength among buyers. However, it is still in the negative territory, suggesting that negative momentum is still prevalent. Furthermore, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to present red bars, indicating a steady bearish momentum. In addition, the pair remains below the Simple Moving Averages (SMA) of 20,100 and 200-day period, suggesting the bears' continued dominance on a broader scale. Therefore, for an upward trajectory to be established, buyers will need to demonstrate a more substantial momentum shift.
EUR/GBP daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
EUR/USD climbs to daily highs on weaker Dollar
EUR/USD now picks up extra pace and advances past 1.0860 on the back of renewed selling pressure in the greenback ahead of the release of January Nonfarm Payrolls on February 2.
GBP/USD picks up pace and surpasses the 1.2700 barrier
The Greenback now accelerates its daily correction and encourages GBP/USD to advance to daily tops in the vicinity of 1.2730, while investors continue to digest the hawkish hold by the BoE.
Gold aims to test January high at $2,079
Gold price gathered bullish momentum and rose to its highest level since early January above $2,060. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned south and declined toward 3.8% after mixed US data, fueling XAU/USD's rally.
Bitcoin halving countdown fuels excitement with two potential BTC price scenarios
BTC trades sideways around $42,000 on Thursday, recovering slightly from the $42,276 low seen on Wednesday after US Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that inflation is “still too high” and a March rate cut is not likely.
The commodities feed: Fed comments weigh on the complex
The Fed kept rates unchanged while also trimming hopes for a March cut, and this weighed on the commodities complex yesterday. Meanwhile, a bearish weekly oil inventory report from EIA added to the downward pressure on the oil market.