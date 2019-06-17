EUR/GBP sidelined around 0.8900, looks to UK politics, Brexit

- EUR/GBP extends the rangebound around 0.8900.
- Brexiteer Boris Johnson keeps leading the race to Number 10.
- Uncertainty around UK politics, Brexit keep weighing on GBP.
The broad-based sideline theme in the global markets on Monday is also taking EUR/GBP to extend the consolidative mood around the 0.8900 handle.
EUR/GBP looks to Brexit, UK politics
The European cross is prolonging the rangebound theme in the upper end of the range near 0.8900 the figure, just below recent 5-month peaks in the 0.8950 region.
As usual, UK politics keeps the upper hand when comes to determine the price action around the Sterling. In this regard, former London mayor and Brexiteer Boris Johnson remains the front-runner to succeed Theresa May at Downing Street.
There is no relevant news surrounding the Brexit negotiations other than a ‘no deal’ scenario remains well on the cards, particularly after MPs rejected last week a motion put forward by the Labour Party motion to take control of the Parliament’s timetable.
Later in the week, UK inflation figures are due on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of England event on Thursday.
What to look for around GBP
Heightened uncertainty around the Brexit negotiations and May’s successor keeps the pressure on the Sterling intact for the time being. In the UK economy, recent results from the labour market lent some oxygen to GBP, although the broader softness in fundamentals remain the name of the game. Additionally, the current steady stance from the Bank of England appears justified by below-target inflation figures, downbeat results from key economic fundamentals and somewhat slowing momentum in wage inflation pressures, all adding to speculations of a ‘no-hike’ this year despite some calls signalling a potential hike in November.
EUR/GBP key levels
The cross is gaining 0.08% at 0.8908 and a break above 0.8932 (monthly high Jun.11) would expose 0.9062 (low Jan.11) and finally 0.9092 (2019 high Jan.3). On the other hand, initial support lines up at 0.8871 (low Jun.12) followed by 0.8826 (low Jun.5) and then 0.8778 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 amid some USD weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1200, recovering some of the losses. Earlier, ECB officials expressed concern about global growth President Draghi speaks later. Tension is rising toward the Fed decision.
GBP/USD falls to the lowest since January
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2550, the lowest since January. Sterling has been under pressure amid growing uncertainty about Brexit and USD strength.
USD/JPY: wait-and-see continues ahead of Fed
The dollar consolidates its gains against most rival, and scarce data exacerbates the quietness. USD/JPY bullish above 108.90, bearish below 108.10.
Gold recovers early lost ground, back above $1240 level
Gold recovered a major part of its early slide and moved to the top end of its daily trading range, above the $1340 region post-US data.
Gold: Signs of bullish exhaustion ahead of the Fed
Gold's rally seems to have run its course with signs of bullish exhaustion emerging on technical charts ahead of Wednesday's FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) rate decision.