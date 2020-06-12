EUR/GBP shrugs off downbeat UK data dump to drop further below 0.9000

- EUR/GBP steps backwards from the intraday high of 0.8992.
- UK’s April month GDP drops 20.4%, Industrial Production shrinks 20.3%.
- Brexit worries, ECB policymakers’ readiness for further stimulus keep buyers hopeful.
- Eurozone Industrial Production, risk catalysts in focus ahead of June meeting between the UK PM Borish Johnson and EU policymakers.
EUR/GBP seems to ignore pessimistic UK data dump for April as it drops to 0.8975 after the release during the early Friday. Even so, the quote keeps the four-day winning streak intact by the press time.
UK’s April month GDP dropped well below -18.4% forecast to -20.4% whereas Industrial Production also lagged behind -15% MoM market consensus to -20.3%.
The pair’s declines could be traced to the recently hyped calls that Britain might ease its stand versus the region as far as the Brexit negotiations are concerned.
Amid the on-going Brexit deadlock, the UK PM Johnson will travel the European Union (EU) on June 15. The Tory leader will meet the European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to revive talks on the future EU-UK relationship, as per an EU spokesperson’s announcement cited by Reuters. Recently, the Financial Times (FT) came out with the news that the UK abandons plan to introduce full border checks with the EU on January 1, which in turn might offer the initial positive start to the talks. Though, the British leader is known for his anti-EU nature and love for Brexit, which in turn could make the negotiations tensed afterward.
On the other hand, the ECB policymakers, like Chief Economist Philip Lane, keep favoring the use of all options to revive the economy from the coronavirus shock. Though, the question mark on the future of the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) might trouble the pair buyers.
Looking at the risks, the global markets seem to recede on the previous two-day risk aversion moves. While portraying the same, the US 10-year Treasury yields regain 0.70% whereas the US stock futures rise over 1.0% by the press time.
Having witnessed the initial reaction to the UK data dump for April, markets await Eurozone Industrial Production figures, expected -29.5% YoY versus -12.9%, for fresh impetus. It should, however, be noted that the pair’s reaction to news/headlines will be more amid a lack of major data/events left for publishing.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking the monthly trading range inside 0.8865 and 0.9020, the pair remains less interesting to trade. Though, a six-week-old ascending trend line favors the bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8978
|Today Daily Change
|12 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13%
|Today daily open
|0.8966
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8941
|Daily SMA50
|0.8832
|Daily SMA100
|0.8754
|Daily SMA200
|0.8693
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9015
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8921
|Previous Weekly High
|0.902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8867
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9054
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8691
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8979
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.892
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8826
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9014
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9061
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9108
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.26 after UK GDP missed with -20.4% in April
GBP/USD is trading below 1.26, trying to stabilize from the sell-off triggered by fears of a new wave of coronavirus in the US and Fed pessimism. UK GDP plunged by 20.4% in April, worse than expected.
EUR/USD battles 1.13 weathering the fear-led dollar storm
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, finding its feet after the dollar stormed the board amid fears of a second coronavirus wave in the US and pessimism from the Fed. EZ industrial output and US consumer sentiment are eyed.
Forex Today: Houston, we have a problem, US coronavirus, Fed gloom, crash markets, consumers eyed
Markets are trying to stabilize after a massive sell-off risk-off Thursday, which saw stocks and oil crashing and the dollar surging. Fears of a second US coronavirus wave, Fed pessimism, and profit-taking are behind the move. COVID-19 figures and Consumer Sentiment are eyed.
Gold: XAU/USD bulls to retain control while above 21-DMA
Gold prices (XAU/USD) are reversing a temporary pullback seen on Thursday after the rates reached a new weekly high at 1744.75. At the press time, gold trades around 1730 levels, posting small gains, as it looks to extend the bounce from daily lows of 1722.44.
US Dollar Index remains bid around 96.30
The greenback, when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), keeps the firm note so far around the 96.30/40 region on Thursday.