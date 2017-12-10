EUR/GBP should keep the upper end of the range – Danske Bank

Mikael Milhoj, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, expects the cross to remain within the 0.89-0.90 range in the near term.

Key Quotes

“We expect EUR/GBP to remain within the 0.89-0.90 range ahead of next week´s key data releases: September CPI figures and the labour market report”.

“The fifth round of Brexit negotiations ends today and focus will be on whether there will be any progress”.

“So far, there has been no indication of progress but any breakthrough in the negotiations would be moderately GBP positive”.