- Euro gains ground against the Pound amid UK fiscal and political uncertainty.
- German GfK Consumer Confidence beats forecasts, with income expectations improving.
- UK government borrowing reaches a five-year high for August, raising deficit and debt concerns.
The Euro (EUR) strengthens against the British Pound (GBP) on Thursday, with EUR/GBP trading around 0.8740 after briefly touching its highest level since July 28 earlier in the day. Sterling remains under pressure as investors grow wary of the UK’s fiscal outlook, while the Euro finds modest support from improving German sentiment data, keeping the cross biased to the upside.
The German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey for October improved to -22.3, beating expectations of -23.3 and rising from -23.5 in September. The gain was driven by stronger income expectations, though household willingness to spend and economic outlook gauges weakened further.
Remarks from the European Central Bank (ECB) also helped steady the Euro. Executive Board member Piero Cipollone said on Wednesday that “we are doing pretty well” and that growth is expected to remain “in a good place in the coming years” thanks to solid fundamentals and a resilient labour market. He added that uncertainty persists, but described the risks to inflation as “very balanced,” with expectations “well anchored” and inflation set to remain close to the target over the next two years.
On the UK side, fiscal credibility concerns continue to dominate. Government borrowing surged to £18 billion in August, the highest for that month in five years, while weak demand at recent gilt auctions has underlined investor unease.
Markets remain cautious about how Chancellor Rachel Reeves will manage the rising deficit ahead of the November budget. Political uncertainty, including Labour leadership tensions and new spending proposals, is adding to the pressure and weighing on the Pound.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England (BoE) struck a cautious tone in mid-week remarks. MPC member Megan Greene argued that “a cautious approach to rate cuts is justified,” noting that supply shocks should not simply be ignored. Governor Andrew Bailey reiterated that while further easing remains possible, the timing and scale will depend strictly on the inflation outlook.
BoE FAQs
The Bank of England (BoE) decides monetary policy for the United Kingdom. Its primary goal is to achieve ‘price stability’, or a steady inflation rate of 2%. Its tool for achieving this is via the adjustment of base lending rates. The BoE sets the rate at which it lends to commercial banks and banks lend to each other, determining the level of interest rates in the economy overall. This also impacts the value of the Pound Sterling (GBP).
When inflation is above the Bank of England’s target it responds by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is positive for the Pound Sterling because higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls below target, it is a sign economic growth is slowing, and the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit in the hope businesses will borrow to invest in growth-generating projects – a negative for the Pound Sterling.
In extreme situations, the Bank of England can enact a policy called Quantitative Easing (QE). QE is the process by which the BoE substantially increases the flow of credit in a stuck financial system. QE is a last resort policy when lowering interest rates will not achieve the necessary result. The process of QE involves the BoE printing money to buy assets – usually government or AAA-rated corporate bonds – from banks and other financial institutions. QE usually results in a weaker Pound Sterling.
Quantitative tightening (QT) is the reverse of QE, enacted when the economy is strengthening and inflation starts rising. Whilst in QE the Bank of England (BoE) purchases government and corporate bonds from financial institutions to encourage them to lend; in QT, the BoE stops buying more bonds, and stops reinvesting the principal maturing on the bonds it already holds. It is usually positive for the Pound Sterling.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to two-week lows near 1.1680
EUR/USD now accelerates its losses and breaches below the 1.1700 contention zone on Thursday, always on the back of the renewed and strong upside impulse in the US Dollar. In the meantime, market participants keep evaluating firmer-than-expected results from the US job market, the final Q2 GDP figures and Durable Goods Orders, as well as remarks from Fed officials.
GBP/USD breaks below 1.3400 on robust Dollar
GBP/USD loses further traction and slips back below the 1.3400 suppport on Thursday, hitting fnew three-week troughs. The cautious market attitude weighs on the British Pound and the rest of its risk-linked peers as investors continue to assess strong US data and remarks from Fed rate setters.
Gold turns negative near $3,720
Gold now surrenders further gains and recedes to the $3,720 zone per troy ounce on Thursday, weighed down by the firm tone in the Greenback and rising US yields across the board. The risk-averse market environment and rising geopolitical tensions, however, should limit the yellow metal’s downside potential.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP extend decline amid weakening technical outlook
Bitcoin edges lower toward the $110,000 level, dragged by declining retail interest. Ethereum falls to $4,000, extending the sharp correction seen since the beginning of the week. XRP defends the 100-day EMA short-term support, but risks remain tilted to the downside.
Powell leaves Fed Sentiment Index anchored in dovish ground
In Tuesday’s speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce in Rhode Island, Chair Jerome Powell struck a more balanced tone, describing the Federal Reserve's (Fed) position as a “challenging situation”.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.