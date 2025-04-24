EUR/GBP rises above 0.8550 due to optimism over potential US-China trade negotiations

EUR/GBP appreciates as the Euro finds support amid renewed optimism over potential US-China trade negotiations.

US Treasury Secretary Bessent admitted that the existing US-China tariffs are unsustainable and must be lowered for meaningful negotiations.

China prepares to lift sanctions on several MEPs, aiming to revive the stalled EU–China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment.

EUR/GBP edges higher after two consecutive sessions of losses, trading near 0.8560 during early European hours on Thursday. The currency cross gains traction as the Euro (EUR) finds support amid renewed optimism over potential US-China trade negotiations. According to The Wall Street Journal, the White House is considering slashing tariffs on Chinese imports by up to 50% to create space for dialogue.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent acknowledged that the current tariff levels—145% on Chinese goods and 125% on US goods—are unsustainable and need to be reduced to enable serious talks. However, Bessent emphasized that US President Donald Trump will not act unilaterally. Meanwhile, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett warned that a comprehensive trade deal could take as long as two to three years to materialize.

President Trump reinforced that tariff revisions hinge on China's willingness to engage in talks. “If we don't reach a deal, we're simply setting the price—then it’s up to them to decide if they want to proceed,” he stated, underlining that the 145% tariff rate remains in effect due to limited trade with China.

In parallel, China is reportedly preparing to lift sanctions on several Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) as a gesture of goodwill, aiming to revive the stalled EU–China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI). A spokesperson for European Parliament President Roberta Metsola confirmed that discussions with Chinese counterparts are nearing conclusion and that she will update parliamentary group leaders once a formal decision is announced.

The British Pound (GBP) may face headwinds due to rising expectations of a Bank of England (BoE) rate cut. Markets are currently pricing in an 82% probability of a rate reduction at the BoE’s May meeting, driven in part by the broader impact of Trump’s shifting trade policy on the global economy, according to LSEG data.