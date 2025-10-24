TRENDING:
US CPI
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

EUR/GBP remains subdued near 0.8700 following UK Retail Sales, awaits PMI data

  • EUR/GBP holds losses after the release of UK Retail Sales data on Friday.
  • The UK Retail Sales rose 0.5% MoM in September, against the 0.2% decline expected and the 0.6% increase prior.
  • Traders will observe the preliminary HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index data from Germany and the Eurozone, along with the S&P Global UK PMI.
EUR/GBP remains subdued near 0.8700 following UK Retail Sales, awaits PMI data
Akhtar FaruquiAkhtar FaruquiFXStreet

EUR/GBP inches lower after two days of gains, trading around 0.8710 during the Asian hours on Friday. The currency cross holds losses following the United Kingdom (for September. The preliminary readings of HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) from Germany and the Eurozone, along with the S&P Global UK PMI, are scheduled to be released next.

The UK Retail Sales climbed 0.5% month-over-month (MoM) in September after advancing 0.6% in August (revised from 0.5%). Markets projected a 0.2% decline in the reported month. The annual sales grew 1.5%, surpassing the expected 0.6% and 0.7% prior readings. Meanwhile, Core Retail Sales (excluding fuel) rose 2.3% year-over-year, against the expected 0.7% and 1.3% prior.

The UK Retail Sales reported a surprise uptick, though it failed to help the Pound Sterling (GBP) hold ground against its peers amid rising bets of more interest rate cuts by the Bank of England (BoE) in the remaining year.

The British Pound faced challenges after BoE Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Swati Dhingra signaled on Thursday that United States (US) tariffs could put downward pressure on prices in the medium term.

The GfK Consumer Confidence Index for the United Kingdom improved to -17 in October, from -19 in September, beating the expected -20 reading as shoppers prepared for Black Friday sales despite lingering concerns about the upcoming Budget.

The EUR/GBP cross gained ground as the Euro (EUR) received support after the European Commission reported the preliminary Consumer Confidence, which improved to -14.2 in October, the highest in 8 months, and up from -14.9 in September, beating market expectations of -15. The stronger consumer confidence in Eurozone economic activity indicated support from lower European Central Bank (ECB) borrowing costs and easing inflation in recent months.

Economic Indicator

Retail Sales (YoY)

The Retail Sales data, released by the Office for National Statistics on a monthly basis, measures the volume of sales of goods by retailers in Great Britain directly to end customers. Changes in Retail Sales are widely followed as an indicator of consumer spending. Percent changes reflect the rate of changes in such sales, with the YoY reading comparing sales volumes in the reference month with the same month a year earlier. Generally, a high reading is seen as bullish for the Pound Sterling (GBP), while a low reading is seen as bearish.

Read more.

Last release: Fri Oct 24, 2025 06:00

Frequency: Monthly

Actual: 1.5%

Consensus: 0.6%

Previous: 0.7%

Source: Office for National Statistics

Author

Akhtar Faruqui

Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.

More from Akhtar Faruqui
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1650 after strong Gemran PMI data

EUR/USD bounces toward 1.1650 after strong Gemran PMI data

EUR/USD has bounced off the 1.1600 level, heading toward 1.1650 in European trading on Friday. Germany's preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMI beat expectations and put a fresh bid under the Euro. The focus is next on the Eurozone PMI and US CPI data. 

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD gains traction above 1.3300 after UK Retail Sales data

GBP/USD is gaining positive traction in the European session on Friday. The UK Retail Sales unexpectedly rose 0.5% over the month in September, against a 0.2% drop expected. The upbeat data lifts the sentiment around the Pound Sterling. The focus now shifts toward the UK PMI and US CPI data. 

Gold tumbles ahead of trade talks, US CPI inflation release

Gold tumbles ahead of trade talks, US CPI inflation release

Gold hangs near $4,100 early Friday, stalling the previous rebound to near $4,160. US Dollar rises with US Treasury yields as geopolitical tensions propel Oil prices. Technically, Gold appears at a critical juncture and awaits US CPI data for fresh trading impetus.

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

US CPI data expected to show inflation accelerated again in September

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for September on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Markets will look for fresh signs of how President Donald Trump's tariffs are feeding through to prices. Therefore, the US Dollar could experience volatility on the CPI release, as the data could influence the Fed interest rate outlook for the remainder of the year.

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink Price Forecast: Chainlink reserve expansion counters retail selling

Chainlink (LINK) stalls above $17 at press time on Friday after a 2% recovery on Thursday, driven by the buyback of 63,481 LINK tokens. Technically, Chainlink stands at a crossroads, while muted retail interest tilts it bearish. 

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers